Injury roundup: Earl Thomas (hamstring) out vs. Cards

Published: Nov 09, 2017 at 03:03 AM
Kevin Patra

The Detroit Lions have more injury issues on the offensive line.

Guard T.J. Lang is in concussion protocol, coach Jim Caldwell told reporters on Thursday.

Lang's concussion symptoms developed during Wednesday's practice stemming from Monday's victory in Green Bay. The concussion didn't happen during practice, per Caldwell.

The concussion puts Lang's availability for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns in doubt. The veteran guard will need to pass through protocol.

Lang's injury is the latest for a struggling Lions offensive line that is hoping to get starting left tackle Taylor Decker back soon after offseason shoulder surgery.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on this Thursday in Week 10 of the NFL season:

  1. Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries left the game with a knee injury, needing assistance from trainers to go to the locker room. He did not return. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said after the game that he could have a ACL injury.

Safety Tyvon Branch required assistance from trainers to get to the locker room because of a knee injury late in the first quarter and did not return. Cardinals tight end Ifeanyi Momah also did not return after suffering an ankle injury in the third quarter.

Arians said after the game all three injured Cards could end up on injured reserve.

  1. The Seattle Seahawks suffered several injuries during Thursday's 22-16 win over the Cardinals. Cornerback Richard Sherman is out for the remainder of the 2017 season after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. The Seahawks, who were without safety Earl Thomas (hamstring) also had to deal with safety Kam Chancellor leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a stinger. Running back C.J. Prosise was active, but after suffering an ankle injury in the second half, he was ruled out for the game.

Defensive lineman Jarran Reed left the game with a hamstring injury. Offensive lineman Duane Brown left the game late in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return. Linebacker Michael Wilhoite injured his calf and did not return. Pass rusher Frank Clark suffered a thigh injury and did not return.

  1. Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters that wide receiver Dez Bryant is expected to be limited during Thursday's practice, per NFL Network's Jane Slater. Bryant missed the end of Dallas' win over the Chief with ankle and knee injuries, but Garrett said Byrant's injury is more knee related at this point.

Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith, who is dealing with a groin injury, is not expected to play through the injury, NFL Network's Jane Slater reports per a source with knowledge of the situation. Smith has only missed four games in his six year career.

  1. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle) sat out practice the second straight day. Running back Devonta Freeman (knee) fully participated in practice after being limited Wednesday and kicker Matt Bryant (calf) sat out again.
  1. New Orleans Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux will remain on injured reserve, head coach Sean Payton said on Thursday. Breaux underwent surgery in August to repair a fractured fibula.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts released cornerback Vontae Davis on Thursday. Davis will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a nagging groin injury, per Rapoport. Wide reciever T.Y. Hilton was listed on the Colts injury report with a groin injury. He was limited in practice.
  1. Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters that wide receiver Jakeem Grant and running back Damien Williams did not practice today due to illness, according to the Miami Herald.
  1. Broncos running back C.J. Anderson went home with an illness, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. He did not participate in practice. Defensive end Derek Wolfe also did not participate with a sore neck. Coach Vance Joseph said he's not concerned, Palmer added.
  1. New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan missed a second straight day of practice due to a shoulder injury.
  1. Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (knee) didn't practice in preparation for Monday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Suh told reporters he expects to play.
  1. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (ankle) and linebacker Elijah Lee knee did not practice. Offensive tackle Joe Staley (eye) and defensive end Solomon Thomas (knee) were limited.
  1. Houston Texans defensive endJadeveon Clowney (knee) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (knee) were limited in practice. Tight end Ryan Griffin (concussion) did not practice.
