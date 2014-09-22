 Skip to main content
Injury roundup: Eagles' Kelce to have hernia surgery

Published: Sep 22, 2014 at 06:17 AM

Philly's banged-up offensive line is down another body.

Eagles coach Chip Kelly told reporters on Monday that veteran center Jason Kelce will undergo surgery to repair a sports hernia after leaving Sunday's wild 37-34 win over the Washington Redskins with an abdominal injury.

The team isn't certain how long the fourth-year blocker will be sidelined, but don't expect him back any time soon. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Kelce's recovery is likely to take six weeks, per a source informed of the situation.

Kelly praised backup center David Molk's ability to call out adjustments at the line against Washington, but the coach acknowledged an obvious falloff in play from Kelce to an untested lineman without an NFL start on his resume.

Kelce's surgery also forces the Eagles to make a roster decision, since they've already used their injured reserve-designated to return spot. Philadelphia will either have to keep Kelce on the roster, or place him on IR.

In the meantime, look for the Eagles to sign one or more blockers to bolster a battered line that's been stripped to the bone over the past three weeks.

Here's the rest of the latest injury news we are following:

»Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that tight end Dennis Pitta had surgery to repair damage from a dislocated hip and will be out for the year.

»Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is set to have sports hernia surgery and will miss six weeks, NFL Media's Albert Breer reports.

»The New Orleans Saints might also be without their starting center. Jonathan Goodwin has suffered a high ankle sprain, according to a source familiar with the situation, Rapoport reports. An MRI on Monday will determine just how much time Goodwin misses.

»The Redskins announced they placed veteran defensive back DeAngelo Hall (ruptured Achilles tendon) and safety Duke Ihenacho (fractured heel) on injured reserve Monday afternoon.

»Detroit Lions veteran linebacker Stephen Tulloch suffered a torn ACL during his post-sack celebration. The Lions announced Monday he will miss the rest of the year.

»Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson suffered a small wrist fracture during Thursday night's blowout loss to Atlanta, according to FOXSports.com. Jackson isn't expected to miss any time. Gerald McCoy (broken hand) and Doug Martin (knee) were also back at practice on Monday.

»The injury bug bit Carolina's backfield on Sunday, taking out both fullback Mike Tolbert and running back DeAngelo Williams. Tolbert has a hairline fracture in his knee, but isn't expected to miss much time beyond Sunday's game against the Ravens, during which he will sit out. Coach Ron Riverais confident he'll have Williams back for Sunday.

Rivera spoke in general terms Monday on the status of veteran linebacker Thomas Davis, saying his apparent leg injury did not involve his oft-injured ACL and was nothing "catastrophic."

»Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a sprained MCL on Sunday night vs. the Panthers. The team is awaiting results of an MRI to determine if he will miss time due to the injury, which is believed to be minor.

»Cardinals cornerback Antonio Cromartie avoided major injury on Sunday. Rapoport reports Cromartie has a bone bruise and will only miss a few days. The Cardinals are on their bye week.

»The Giantswill again be without rookie wide receiver Odell Beckham (hamstring) on Thursday against the Redskins.

»Chiefs coach Andy Reidis confident he'll see a few of his players back on the practice field this week. Reid said Monday he expects Eric Berry (ankle), internal-link-placeholder-4 and De'Anthony Thomas (hamstring) to return.

»Bengals coach Marvin Lewis says Marvin Jones (foot) and Rex Burkheadwill practice this week.

»Bills coach Doug Marrone said it's uncertain on how much playing time linebacker Keith Rivers (groin) will receive this week.

»Clay Matthews suffered a groin injury late in the Packers' 19-7 loss to the Lions, and isn't sure if it will keep him off the field later in the week.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.

