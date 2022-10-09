Injury roundup: Dolphins optimistic about WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle playing today vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins should have two of their biggest offensive playmakers at their disposal as backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater makes his first start of the year Sunday against the New York Jets.

Miami has been optimistic all week that wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) will be able to play today despite both being listed as questionable, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Hill and Waddle logged limited practices on Thursday and Friday in the lead-up to Miami's third AFC East game of the season. The Dolphins already hold a 2-0 record within the division thanks to earlier victories against the Patriots and Bills.

Hill and Waddle's presence is sure to be a comfort for the second-string Bridgewater as he looks to push Miami to a 4-1 overall record. They are the only Dolphins players with double-digit receptions through four weeks and have combined for 51 receptions, 858 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The Dolphins and Jets kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.