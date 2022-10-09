Injury roundup: Dolphins optimistic about WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle playing today vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins should have two of their biggest offensive playmakers at their disposal as backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater makes his first start of the year Sunday against the New York Jets.
Miami has been optimistic all week that wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) will be able to play today despite both being listed as questionable, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Hill and Waddle logged limited practices on Thursday and Friday in the lead-up to Miami's third AFC East game of the season. The Dolphins already hold a 2-0 record within the division thanks to earlier victories against the Patriots and Bills.
Hill and Waddle's presence is sure to be a comfort for the second-string Bridgewater as he looks to push Miami to a 4-1 overall record. They are the only Dolphins players with double-digit receptions through four weeks and have combined for 51 receptions, 858 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
The Dolphins and Jets kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 5 games:
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (knee) is expected to play today against Philadelphia, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (ankle) is optimistic about playing today against Minnesota, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) are both expected to play tonight against Baltimore, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is optimistic about playing today against the Chargers, Rapoport reported, per a source. Clowney missed the last two games with his injury.
- Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (illness) and CeeDee Lamb (groin) are both expected to play today against the Rams, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is expected to play today against New England after missing last week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) is expected to play today against Houston, Rapoport reported, per a source. Jones missed last week due to his injury.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (back) is expected to play today, while WR Julio Jones (knee) will work out in pregame to determine his status against Atlanta, per Rapoport.
- Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (calf) is considered a true game-time decision to play against Tennessee today, Rapoport reported, per a source.