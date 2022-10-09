Around the NFL

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) active vs. Patriots

Published: Oct 09, 2022 at 11:32 AM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

After he missed one week while dealing with an ankle injury, the Lions will have one of their top offensive weapons back on the field in Week 5.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is active for Sunday's game versus the Patriots. St. Brown had been listed as questionable on the initial injury report, having practiced only on Friday in a limited capacity.

St. Brown originally suffered the ankle injury during the Lions' Week 2 game versus the Vikings, leaving the game for a bit before coming back in. While the injury was not expected to affect him long-term, it did keep him out of last week's loss to the Seahawks, and almost took him out of this week's matchup.

Despite the injury partially hampering him, St. Brown has still excelled so far this season, collecting 23 catches for 253 yards in three games. This included a career-best 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's win over Washington in Week 2.

St. Brown's return could not come at a better time, as the Lions will be missing other key producers on offense in running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), who will be missing his second straight game, and receivers D.J. Chark and Quintez Cephus, who are also inactive. If the Lions want to continue to hold the title of the No. 1 offense in the league, St. Brown's contributions will be vital.

Detroit (1-3) and New England (1-3) kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

