Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Darren Sproles (MCL) practices

Published: Oct 21, 2014 at 05:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Darren Sprolesreturned to the practice field Tuesday, according to Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly.

Sproles suffered a sprained MCL in the team's Week 6 win over the New York Giants.

He was expected to miss one game -- potentially two -- due to the injury, but getting the shifty runner on the practice field, even on a limited basis, after the bye week is a positive for his availability Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 10-year pro has provided a huge lift to the Eagles in the rushing attack, passing game and as a return man. Sproles is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and 12.4 yards per reception. He also has an 82-yard punt return for a score.

Sproles told reporters Tuesday he was feeling "pretty good."

When asked if he'd play this week the running back replied: "The way I'm feeling, yeah. But that's up to the coach."

Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Tuesday:

  1. Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks (calf), who had been out since Week 2, also practiced. Center Jason Kelce (sports hernia) returned as well -- Kelly said David Molk will remain the starter while Kelce works mostly in position drills. He could be back by Week 10.

Eagles offensive lineman Evan Mathis (MCL sprain) will return to practice tomorrow. He is eligible to come off the injured reserve-designated to return list in Week 10.

  1. Calvin Johnson (ankle) said he is back running this week.
  1. New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas will miss two to three weeks with a shoulder injury, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  1. A.J. Green told NFL Network's NFL AM Tuesday his toe feels better but his status is still "up in the air." The Cincinnati Bengals hope to get their star receiver back on the field this week.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts don't believe the elbow injury to receiver Reggie Wayne is serious. The veteran wideout could miss two games at the most.
  1. Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that rookie linebacker Ryan Shazier (knee) and safety Shamarko Thomas (hamstring) "have a pretty good chance" of playing this week, per NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
  1. Giants linebacker Jon Beason told WFAN that his toe "has progressively gotten worse," per NFL Media's Kimberly Jones. Beason is in Charlotte to see Dr. Anderson and says there is a 50-50 chance that the "smart thing" to do will be to have surgery and prepare for next season rather than try to play. "You do what you have to do," Beason said.
  1. Amobi Okoye is expected to practice with the Cowboys on Thursday, per ESPN. The defensive tackle is on the reserve/non-football injury list as he continues to recover from a "once-in-a-million" disease that left him in a coma.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 7 game, and breaks down Peyton Manning's record-breaking night. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor on Dec. 30

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor on Saturday, Dec. 30.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday.
news

Week 11 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Eagles-Chiefs on Monday night

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football."
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 11 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Chargers WR Keenan Allen expected to play without restrictions Sunday at Packers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (shoulder) is expected to play without restrictions Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
news

Bears activate RB Khalil Herbert (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of game vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears have activated running back Khalil Herbert off of injured reserve ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced Saturday.
news

Dolphins activate RB De'Von Achane (knee) off injured reserve ahead of matchup with Raiders

The Dolphins activated running back De'Von Achane off of injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, an indication that the rookie is ready take the field for the first time since Week 5.
news

Vikings don't activate Justin Jefferson (hamstring) off IR, downgrade WR to out for Sunday's game at Broncos

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is not going to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, and Minnesota has downgraded him to out.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers activate TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) from injured reserve

Tight end Pat Freiermuth was activated from injured reserve ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) has no injury designation, good to go Sunday vs. Lions

Justin Fields is good to go for his return to the field on Sunday. Fields had no injury designation Friday and will start as expected against the host Detroit Lions in a Week 11 tilt after missing four games with a right thumb injury.