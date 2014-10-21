Injury roundup: Darren Sproles (MCL) practices

Darren Sprolesreturned to the practice field Tuesday, according to Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly.
He was expected to miss one game -- potentially two -- due to the injury, but getting the shifty runner on the practice field, even on a limited basis, after the bye week is a positive for his availability Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
The 10-year pro has provided a huge lift to the Eagles in the rushing attack, passing game and as a return man. Sproles is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and 12.4 yards per reception. He also has an 82-yard punt return for a score.
Sproles told reporters Tuesday he was feeling "pretty good."
When asked if he'd play this week the running back replied: "The way I'm feeling, yeah. But that's up to the coach."
Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Tuesday:
- Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks (calf), who had been out since Week 2, also practiced. Center Jason Kelce (sports hernia) returned as well -- Kelly said David Molk will remain the starter while Kelce works mostly in position drills. He could be back by Week 10.
Eagles offensive lineman Evan Mathis (MCL sprain) will return to practice tomorrow. He is eligible to come off the injured reserve-designated to return list in Week 10.
- New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas will miss two to three weeks with a shoulder injury, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- A.J. Green told NFL Network's NFL AM Tuesday his toe feels better but his status is still "up in the air." The Cincinnati Bengals hope to get their star receiver back on the field this week.
- The Indianapolis Colts don't believe the elbow injury to receiver Reggie Wayne is serious. The veteran wideout could miss two games at the most.
- Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that rookie linebacker Ryan Shazier (knee) and safety Shamarko Thomas (hamstring) "have a pretty good chance" of playing this week, per NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
- Giants linebacker Jon Beason told WFAN that his toe "has progressively gotten worse," per NFL Media's Kimberly Jones. Beason is in Charlotte to see Dr. Anderson and says there is a 50-50 chance that the "smart thing" to do will be to have surgery and prepare for next season rather than try to play. "You do what you have to do," Beason said.
- Amobi Okoye is expected to practice with the Cowboys on Thursday, per ESPN. The defensive tackle is on the reserve/non-football injury list as he continues to recover from a "once-in-a-million" disease that left him in a coma.
