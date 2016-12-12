 Skip to main content
Injury roundup: Darren Sproles in concussion protocol

Published: Dec 12, 2016 at 04:11 AM

The Eagles' running back depth suffered a major blow in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Jack-of-all-trades Darren Sproles suffered a concussion and left the game. He is in the protocol, coach Doug Pederson said. Fellow running back Wendell Smallwood has a right knee sprain and will be out for the foreseeable future.

With Sproles and Smallwood out of the game, it left Ryan Mathews as the team's only healthy running back for the final quarter. Kenjon Barner -- who was a healthy scratch Sunday -- should get some snaps.

Philly will also place long snapper Jon Dorenbos on injured reserve, Pederson added. Dorenbos suffered a wrist injury and had surgery Sunday night after the game, Pederson said. Guard Allen Barbre has a strained hamstring but should be OK to practice this week.

Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Monday:

  1. Aaron Rodgers hurt his calf early in Green Bay's rout of Seattle, but he should be okay. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that based on preliminary findings, the injury doesn't seem as bad as the one Rodgers suffered two years ago, per a source.
  1. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has an MCL and ACL sprain following Sunday's win over the Cardinals and won't require surgery. It was initially feared that Tannehill tore his ACL, but coach Adam Gase said the prognosis is "better than what we thought." It's unclear if he will play again this season, but it's clearly better news than what the initial thought was.
  1. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is day-to-day with hip and knee strains, coach Mike McCoy said. The Chargers are still gathering information on how severe it is, but Gordon wants to play. Defensive end Joey Bosa has a neck strain, McCoy added.
  1. Matthew Staffordis expected to play through his dislocated middle finger on his throwing hand, coach Jim Caldwell said Monday. He was stingy after giving an update on Stafford's injury, preemptively telling reporters he wouldn't answer any questions about Stafford's injury.
  1. Bengals wideout A.J. Greenis expected to practice Wednesday, coach Marvin Lewis said. Green has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 11 against the Bills.
  1. Cardinals cornerback Tyvon Branch is headed to injured reserve after exiting Sunday's loss to the Dolphins with a groin injury, coach Bruce Arians said. Branch had just come off IR last week following sports-hernia surgery. Linebacker Deone Bucannon could also go to injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. Offensive tackle Ulrick John could join them on IR with a disloacted shoulder.
  1. The Colts placed safety Clayton Geathers (neck) and guard Jack Mewhort (knee) on injured reserve.
  1. The 49ers placed tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) was placed on IR.
  1. Rams wideout Brian Quick (shoulder) did not practice on Monday, while defensive end Robert Quinn (concussion) was a full participant.
  1. Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Patriots on Monday night, and was carted off to the locker room. He didn't return to the game. Teammate Jarraud Powers also left early to be evaluated for a concussion and he didn't return.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game that Smith suffered an ankle sprain.

