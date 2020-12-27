Injury roundup: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott expected to play against Eagles

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Elliott, who missed last week with a calf injury, said he's "making the right steps to be ready for Sunday."

The Ohio State product has struggled this season, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry in 13 games. He has not found the end zone since Week 5.

The Cowboys (5-9) play host to the Eagles (4-9-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 16 games: