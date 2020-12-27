Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott expected to play against Eagles

Published: Dec 27, 2020 at 04:31 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Elliott, who missed last week with a calf injury, said he's "making the right steps to be ready for Sunday."

The Ohio State product has struggled this season, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry in 13 games. He has not found the end zone since Week 5.

The Cowboys (5-9) play host to the Eagles (4-9-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 16 games:

  • Chicago Bears star wide receiver Allen Robinson, dealing with a hamstring injury, is expected to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Rapoport.
  • Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) is expected to play against the New York Giants and wide receiver Marquise Brown (knee) also is likely a go, while cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) had a good workout Friday, giving him a chance to play depending how he feels pregame, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
  • Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (illness) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring) are listed as questionable, though head coach Andy Reid said both should be "ready to go." Both should play, per Rapoport.
  • Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is in a similar situation today against the Denver Broncos as he was last week. He'll be a game-time decision pending a workout, but Allen will push to play if he can possibly go, according to Rapoport.
  • Washington running back Antonio Gibson, recovering from turf toe and listed as questionable, is expected to play against the Panthers. Meanwhile, quarterback Alex Smith (calf) will be examined this morning, but optimism is waning for him to play. Dwayne Haskins could start again, Rapoport reports.

