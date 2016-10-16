Injury roundup: Cowboys' Bryant a long shot to play

The Cowboys may have to wait until after their bye week to see Dez Bryant (knee) on the field again.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning Dallas' star receiver is a "long shot to play" against the Green Bay Packers, with a return more than likely coming after the Cowboys' bye in Week 8 against the Eagles.
Bryant told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he feels good enough to play, but won't know if he'll be active until closer to game time.
Here are other injury notes we're tracking before Sunday's slate of games kick off:
- While the Packers ruled running back **James Starks **(knee) out, Rapoport reported Eddie Lacy (ankle) is expected to play against the Cowboys. Though with the Packers so thin at the RB position, Rapoport reported Randall Cobb is expected to be Lacy's backup.
- Steelers wideout Sammie Coates will play vs. the Dolphins after suffering a broken finger last week against the Jets, Rapoport reported per a source informed of the injury. Safety Mike Mitchell left the game in the first quarter to be evaluated for a left knee injury, and he's questionable to return.