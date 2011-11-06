Injury roundup: Cowboys' Austin sidelined again

A look around the NFL at the latest injury reports and updates from Week 9:
» More of the same for Cowboys WR Miles Austin, who was sidelined against the Seahawks by a right hamstring injury. Austin had already missed two games with a strained left hamstring earlier this season.
» Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters he had received "good news" on CB Tracy Porter, who had been hospitalized as a precaution after he was carted off with a neck injury against the Bucs.
» The tough luck continues for Bucs DT Gerald McCoy, who didn't return against the Saints after suffering an arm injury. Bucs coach Raheem Morris said he didn't know the status of McCoy's injury, but "it didn't look good." The St. Petersburg Times reported McCoy is out for the season after tearing his right biceps, citing Bucs players as its sources.
» Colts coach Jim Caldwell didn't have any updates on injured tight ends Dallas Clark (lower left leg) or Brody Eldridge (hand), according to The Associated Press. Clark was ruled out by the team after leaving during the second quarter.
» The Jets finished Sunday's win without RB Shonn Greene, who suffered a head injury late in the game. Jets coach Rex Ryan said Greene was "fine" and was held out by a coaches' decision. Ryan said TE Dustin Keller was cleared to return to start the second half after he passed concussion tests following a head injury.
» A long injury list for the Browns starts with WR Mohamed Massaquoi, who left late in the game vs. the Texans with what the team announced as a head injury. Browns coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Massaquoi "wasn't feeling well" but he didn't leave as the result of a hit. Massaquoi already missed last week's game after suffering a concussion on Oct. 23. Browns right tackle Tony Pashos (right knee), safety T.J. Ward (hand, foot), DB Usama Young (hip) and LB Kaluka Maiava (knee) were also injured.
» Not much went wrong for the Dolphins in Kansas City, but backup CB Nolan Carroll was sidelined by a leg injury.
» Redskins coach Mike Shanahan isn't sure of the severity of the injury to RT Jamaal Brown, per The AP. According to The Washington Times, Brown injured his right groin.
» Bills kicker Rian Lindell had postgame tests done after he hurt his right shoulder while making a diving tackle on the kickoff to open the second half against the Jets, reported The AP.
» Broncos rookie safety Rahim Moore was ruled out after a first-quarter concussion against the Raiders.
» The Rams' horrible run of injuries continued, and the latest casualties are rookies WR Greg Salas and TE Lance Kendricks. Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said Salas has a broken bone in his left leg and is likely out for the season. Kendricks, who was carted off with a sprained left foot during the second quarter, has no fractures but the injury will require an MRI exam.
» Raiders center Samson Satele didn't return after an undisclosed injury early during the third quarter.
» Titans coach Mike Munchak said DE Dave Ball (concussion), WR Nate Washington (hip) and TE Jared Cook (lower leg) were injured against the Bengals. Wide receiver Lavelle Hawkins returned after dislocating a finger on his right hand.
» Cardinals CB Michael Adams didn't return against the Rams after he was carted off the field with an apparent head/neck injury. Adams appeared to be kicked in the side of the head as he went low to make a tackle. The team didn't announce details of the injury, but said via Twitter Adams was taken off the field as a precaution.
» Patriots LB Brandon Spikes (knee) was sidelined against the Giants, and LB Gary Guyton was also left the game with an injury, according to ESPN Boston.