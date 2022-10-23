Injury roundup: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) long-shot to play versus Packers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is a long-shot to play Sunday versus the Packers after retweaking a hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Dotson had already missed the Commanders' last two games with the injury and aggravated it during Thursday's practice, leading to a questionable designation on the injury report. And per Rapoport, it's looking like it'll be a third straight inactive game for the rookie out of Penn State,

Dotson was drafted by Washington with the No. 16 pick in this year's draft and was immediately became a starting WR. Through the first four games of the season before the injury, Dotson had been a solid contributor on the Commanders' offense, collecting 152 receiving yards, but was especially effective in scoring situations, becoming one of only 11 players to have at least four touchdown catches through the first six weeks of the season even despite the missed time.

Washington will also be missing quarterback Carson Wentz (broken finger) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf), among others, in Sunday's game versus Green Bay.

The Commanders (2-4) and Packers (3-3) kick off at 1 p.m. ET.