Injury roundup: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) long-shot to play versus Packers

Published: Oct 23, 2022 at 03:12 AM
NFLShield
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is a long-shot to play Sunday versus the Packers after retweaking a hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Dotson had already missed the Commanders' last two games with the injury and aggravated it during Thursday's practice, leading to a questionable designation on the injury report. And per Rapoport, it's looking like it'll be a third straight inactive game for the rookie out of Penn State,

Dotson was drafted by Washington with the No. 16 pick in this year's draft and was immediately became a starting WR. Through the first four games of the season before the injury, Dotson had been a solid contributor on the Commanders' offense, collecting 152 receiving yards, but was especially effective in scoring situations, becoming one of only 11 players to have at least four touchdown catches through the first six weeks of the season even despite the missed time.

Washington will also be missing quarterback Carson Wentz (broken finger) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf), among others, in Sunday's game versus Green Bay.

The Commanders (2-4) and Packers (3-3) kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 6 games:

  • Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is expected to play Sunday versus the Browns, per Rapoport. There is also optimism that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) will play too, as he practiced well and the team did not elevate newly-acquired DeSean Jackson.
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) is expected to play Sunday versus the Buccaneers, while cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs) is still a game-time decision, Rapoport reported.
  • Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is still listed as questionable after being limited all week, but there's real doubt that he'll play Sunday versus the Cowboys, per Rapoport.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero that he'll play Sunday versus the Giants. Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (quad) and linebacker Foye Oluokun (calf) will also be playing, per Pelissero, per sources.
  • Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers Mack Hollins (heel) and Hunter Renfrow (hip) will both work out before Sunday's game versus the Texans to confirm their status, but there's optimism both play, Rapoport reported.
  • Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is still considered a game-time decision versus the Seahawks as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, according to Rapoport.
  • New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who is looking to make his return from a high-ankle sprain this week, took the bulk of the first-team reps in Saturday's final practice before the Patriots' Monday Night Football game, per Rapoport. This distribution of practice snaps is a sign that Jones is on track to play versus the Bears this Monday, Rapoport said.
  • Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday versus the Chargers after being listed as questionable, according to Rapoport.

