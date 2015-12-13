Injury roundup: Chargers' Rivers playing vs. Chiefs

Around the NFL

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (foot, illness) is active against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday.

Rivers has never missed a game since becoming San Diego's starter in 2006.

In other news:

  1. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's will play Sunday night, according to NFL Media Insider Rapoport, per a source informed of his condition.
  1. Ravens quarterback Jimmy Clausen will start against the Seahawks in place of Matt Schaub (back). Schaub is inactive with a chest injury.
  1. Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (foot) is expected to start against the Raiders. C.J. Anderson's (ankle) status is less certain. Both are listed as questionable.
  1. Browns tight end Gary Barnidge (ankle) and wide receiver Travis Benjamin (shoulder) are active. Wideout Taylor Gabriel (concussion) is inactive.
  1. Packers running back Eddie Lacy will be the No. 1 back against the Cowboys, according to Rapoport. Lacy was benched in last week's win over Detroit for missing curfew the night before the game. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) will play, according to Rapoport.
  1. Bengals safety George Iloka (groin) is active, along with cornerback Leon Hall (back). Cornerback Adam Jones (foot) and offensive tackle Jake Fisher (concussion) are both inactive.
  1. Colts linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (quad) and safety Colt Anderson (ankle) are active. Cornerback Gregory Toler (knee) is inactive.
  1. Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (hand) and linebacker Lavonte David are active. Offensive tackle Demar Dotson is a surprising inactive.
  1. As expected, Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (concussion) is active.
