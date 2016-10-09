Injury roundup: Chargers' Antonio Gates set to play

Antonio Gates is expected to return against the Raiders in Oakland, although his snaps might be limited, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Gates has missed two games with a hamstring injury. The five-time All-Pro has six receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown this season.
Other injury news we are watching on Sunday:
- Bears pass-catchers Alshon Jeffery (knee) and Zach Miller (ribs) are active, as is running back Ka'Deem Carey (hamstring). Eddie Royal (calf) is also active.
- The Patriots will have their full complement of pass-catchers, including Julian Edelman (foot) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (hamstring), as well as running back LeGarrette Blount (hip), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee).
- Dolphins OL Laremy Tunsil is a surprise inactive after injuring his ankle in game prep Sunday morning, per Rapoport.