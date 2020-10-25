Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Cardinals hopeful DeAndre Hopkins will play vs. Seahawks

Published: Oct 25, 2020
WIll Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have their superstar wide receiver in today's pivotal divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks?

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has battled the same ankle injury for the last few weeks, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he is "hopeful" that Hopkins will play tonight against the Seahawks, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Hopkins has missed two games in his career.

In six games this season, the Clemson product has 47 receptions for 601 yards and two touchdown catches.

The Seahawks (5-0) travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 7 games:

  • New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, out since Oct. 1 with an AC joint sprain, had a good week of practice with no setbacks and will start today against the Buffalo Bills, a source tells Rapoport. Left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) is also expected to play.
  • The Carolina Panthers expect wide receiver Curtis Samuel (knee), cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), and cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) -- all listed as questionable -- to play today against the Saints, per Rapoport.
  • Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, listed as questionable with an ankle injury he battled through last week, is expected to play today against the Texans, according to Rapoport.
  • Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who broke his toe on Oct. 11 and is listed as questionable, is expected to play today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rapoport reports.
  • Packers star running back Aaron Jones made the trip to Houston and wants to play, despite what an MRI showed to be a very mild calf strain, but he remains a game-time decision. Green Bay's medical staff is always cautious. If Jones isn't 100 percent, he won't go, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

