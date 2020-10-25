Injury roundup: Cardinals hopeful DeAndre Hopkins will play vs. Seahawks

WIll Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have their superstar wide receiver in today's pivotal divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks?

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has battled the same ankle injury for the last few weeks, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he is "hopeful" that Hopkins will play tonight against the Seahawks, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Hopkins has missed two games in his career.

In six games this season, the Clemson product has 47 receptions for 601 yards and two touchdown catches.

The Seahawks (5-0) travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

