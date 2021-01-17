Injury roundup: Saints' Hill, Murray unlikely to play against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints are unlikely to have quarterback Taysom Hill (knee) and running back Latavius Murray (quadricep) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in today's Divisional Round playoff game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater. Both practiced only on Friday and were listed as questionable.
On the Bucs' side, Tampa Bay will decide on running back Ronald Jones (quad/finger) when they arrive at the stadium. He participated in the walk-through on Saturday which is a sign he's got a good shot to play, according to Rapoport. Officially, he's listed as questionable against New Orleans.
The second-seeded Saints play host to the fifth-seeded Bucs at 6:40 p.m. ET. The winner advances to take on Green Bay in next weekend's NFC Championship Game.