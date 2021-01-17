Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Saints' Hill, Murray unlikely to play against Buccaneers

Published: Jan 17, 2021 at 06:29 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The New Orleans Saints are unlikely to have quarterback Taysom Hill (knee) and running back Latavius Murray (quadricep) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in today's Divisional Round playoff game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater. Both practiced only on Friday and were listed as questionable.

On the Bucs' side, Tampa Bay will decide on running back Ronald Jones (quad/finger) when they arrive at the stadium. He participated in the walk-through on Saturday which is a sign he's got a good shot to play, according to Rapoport. Officially, he's listed as questionable against New Orleans.

The second-seeded Saints play host to the fifth-seeded Bucs at 6:40 p.m. ET. The winner advances to take on Green Bay in next weekend's NFC Championship Game.

Related Content

news

Divisional Round: What we learned from Saturday's games

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are moving on to the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row, while Josh Allen and the Bills are headed to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1993 season. 
news

John Harbaugh: 'The wind was very impactful' in Ravens' loss to Bills

The Ravens and Bills each missed two field goals, a bevy of deep passes sailed on quarterbacks, and the contest's rhythm suffered from the herky-jerky nature, as the Bills persevered 17-3 to advance to the AFC Championship Game.
news

Josh Allen, Bills blow past Ravens for Divisional Round win

Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for the game's first touchdown and Bills defensive back Taron Johnson's electric 101-yard interception return for a score essentially sealed Buffalo's Divisional Round win, as the Ravens' comeback bid saw Lamar Jackson injured in the fourth quarter. 
news

Lamar Jackson suffers concussion in Ravens' loss to Bills

﻿Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was ruled out against the Bills after suffering a concussion near the end of the third quarter. Baltimore went on to lose the contest, 17-3.
news

Sean McVay on Aaron Donald: 'It's unfortunate that he wasn't at full-strength' against Packers

Dealing with torn rib cartilage, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald clearly wasn't himself during Saturday's 32-18 Divisional Round loss to the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Aaron Rodgers: Fans at Lambeau were 'unbelievable' in win over Rams

They had to wait until the Divisional Round, but the Packers finally had a significant amount of fans at Lambeau Field -- and boy, did it make a difference in their win over the Rams on Saturday.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers stave off Rams for return trip to NFC title game

A balanced offensive attack for the top-seeded Packers was enough to stymie the Rams' daunting defense on Saturday in a 32-18 Divisional Round win and lead Green Bay to a second-straight NFC Championship Game appearance. 
news

Notable injuries, news from Saturday's Divisional Round games

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (back) is expected to play in Baltimore's divisional round game against the Bills. Plus, plus injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on Saturday.
news

Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson? Re-ranking the 2018 QB draft class

The 2018 quarterback class was one of the most debated in recent memory. Those discussions rage on this weekend as three of the five first-rounders are in action. It's a slate that fittingly doesn't involve the first three to come off the board.
news

Eagles to interview Josh McDaniels, put in request with Eric Bieniemy for head coaching gig

The Eagles coaching search continues to spread its wings far and wide. Add two more high-profile names to the discussion. Mike Garafolo reports that Philadelphia requested permission to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and will interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels this weekend. 
news

Cooper Kupp (knee) inactive for Rams' Divisional Round game

﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ (knee) is inactive for Los Angeles' Divisional Round meeting with the Green Bay Packers. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW