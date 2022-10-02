Injury roundup: Buccaneers WRs Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage expected to play vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be getting a big offensive boost tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LV.

Bucs wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring), all listed as questionable, are expected to play, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Godwin and Jones both missed the last two weeks due to injury. Gage paced the depleted wide receiving corps with 12 catches for 87 yards and Tampa Bay's lone touchdown in the team's 14-12 loss last Sunday against Green Bay.

Their availability, as well as Mike Evans re-entering the fold following his Week 3 suspension, promises to deliver a much-needed extra gear to Tampa Bay's 22nd-ranked scoring offense.

The Buccaneers (2-1) host the Chiefs (2-1) tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET.