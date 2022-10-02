Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Buccaneers WRs Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage expected to play vs. Chiefs

Published: Oct 02, 2022 at 03:53 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be getting a big offensive boost tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LV.

Bucs wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring), all listed as questionable, are expected to play, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Godwin and Jones both missed the last two weeks due to injury. Gage paced the depleted wide receiving corps with 12 catches for 87 yards and Tampa Bay's lone touchdown in the team's 14-12 loss last Sunday against Green Bay.

Their availability, as well as Mike Evans re-entering the fold following his Week 3 suspension, promises to deliver a much-needed extra gear to Tampa Bay's 22nd-ranked scoring offense.

The Buccaneers (2-1) host the Chiefs (2-1) tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 4 games:

  • Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot), wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) and defensive end J.J. Watt (calf) are all expected to play today against Carolina, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson's (knee) status will be determined pregame today, but there is optimism he can play versus Cleveland and is pushing to do so, Rapoport reported, per a source. Patterson is listed as questionable after sitting out two practices and being limited Friday.
  • Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is still recovering from an ankle injury and his status against Buffalo is up in the air, per Rapoport, according to a source.
  • Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip) and CB Dane Jackson (neck) are all expected to play today against Baltimore, Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has already been ruled out for today's game against Atlanta after sustaining injuries in a car crash earlier this week, but there is optimism he will be able to play in Week 5 against the Chargers, Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) is listed as questionable but is the most hopeful he's been about making his season debut, Rapoport reported, per a source. The Colts have a divisional showdown against the Titans today.
  • Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) is planning to play tonight against Tampa Bay, Rapoport reported, per a source.

Related Content

news

NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Browns downgrade DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) to out versus Falcons

The Browns star pass rusher has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game versus the Falcons, the team announced Saturday. Garrett (shoulder, biceps) was initially listed as questionable for the game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones (ankle); Brian Hoyer to start vs. Packers

Despite Mac Jones making an appearance at practice Friday, the quarterback indeed won't play Sunday against the Packers. The Patriots officially ruled out Jones due to the ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not on Friday injury report, expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

After weeks of questions about when Michael Gallup would make his return to the field, the wide receiver did not appear on Dallas' injury report Friday. This means logically, he should play in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Commanders.

news

Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB's return to field

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa was in the process of wrapping up an MRI, which he described as an extra precaution, and that he had no timetable for his starting QB's return to the field.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) questionable to make season debut Sunday vs. Titans

Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard has a shot at making his season debut in Week 4 against the Titans. Leonard is officially listed as questionable after "three pretty good days" of practice, coach Frank Reich said Friday.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett questionable for Sunday after one-car crash, 'blessed to live another day'

Myles Garrett's frightening car accident fortunately left him only with minor injuries, and a chance to play on Sunday. Garrett is considered questionable for Cleveland's Week 4 game against Atlanta.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB D'Andre Swift ruled out vs. Seahawks

The Lions are poised to face off against the Seattle Seahawks without two of their top offensive weapons. Coach Dan Campbell ruled out Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and added that D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) is unlikely to play as well.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) questionable to play Sunday vs. Cardinals

Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday, giving him a chance to play through a thigh injury Sunday versus the Cardinals. The Panthers officially listed the star running back as questionable to play in Week 4.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE