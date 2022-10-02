Injury roundup: Buccaneers WRs Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage expected to play vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be getting a big offensive boost tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LV.
Bucs wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring), all listed as questionable, are expected to play, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
Godwin and Jones both missed the last two weeks due to injury. Gage paced the depleted wide receiving corps with 12 catches for 87 yards and Tampa Bay's lone touchdown in the team's 14-12 loss last Sunday against Green Bay.
Their availability, as well as Mike Evans re-entering the fold following his Week 3 suspension, promises to deliver a much-needed extra gear to Tampa Bay's 22nd-ranked scoring offense.
The Buccaneers (2-1) host the Chiefs (2-1) tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 4 games:
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot), wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) and defensive end J.J. Watt (calf) are all expected to play today against Carolina, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson's (knee) status will be determined pregame today, but there is optimism he can play versus Cleveland and is pushing to do so, Rapoport reported, per a source. Patterson is listed as questionable after sitting out two practices and being limited Friday.
- Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is still recovering from an ankle injury and his status against Buffalo is up in the air, per Rapoport, according to a source.
- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip) and CB Dane Jackson (neck) are all expected to play today against Baltimore, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has already been ruled out for today's game against Atlanta after sustaining injuries in a car crash earlier this week, but there is optimism he will be able to play in Week 5 against the Chargers, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) is listed as questionable but is the most hopeful he's been about making his season debut, Rapoport reported, per a source. The Colts have a divisional showdown against the Titans today.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) is planning to play tonight against Tampa Bay, Rapoport reported, per a source.