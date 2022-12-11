Injury roundup: Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot), Akiem Hicks (foot) expected to play vs. 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) are both expected to play Sunday against the 49ers despite being listed as questionable, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Fournette popped up on the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant and did not practice Friday, but his expected availability will be key for Tampa Bay's burgeoning one-two backfield punch between the six-year pro and rookie Rachaad White.

The team's leading rusher with 511 yards on 145 carries, Fournette trails only Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in receptions (49) and receiving yards (347).

Hicks was similarly a late addition to the injury report, missing practice Friday after two days of normal participation.

He'll be hoping to help contain a running attack that's sure to be San Francisco's top offensive priority with the 2022 No. 262 overall pick, Brock Purdy, making his first career start.