Injury roundup: Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot), Akiem Hicks (foot) expected to play vs. 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) are both expected to play Sunday against the 49ers despite being listed as questionable, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Fournette popped up on the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant and did not practice Friday, but his expected availability will be key for Tampa Bay's burgeoning one-two backfield punch between the six-year pro and rookie Rachaad White.
The team's leading rusher with 511 yards on 145 carries, Fournette trails only Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in receptions (49) and receiving yards (347).
Hicks was similarly a late addition to the injury report, missing practice Friday after two days of normal participation.
He'll be hoping to help contain a running attack that's sure to be San Francisco's top offensive priority with the 2022 No. 262 overall pick, Brock Purdy, making his first career start.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 14 games:
- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (hip) is considered a game-time decision against Cincinnati after missing Friday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is expected to play Sunday against Tennessee, Rapoport reported, per sources.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) is 50-50 to play Sunday against Philadelphia, Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Barkley attended the team's Saturday walkthrough and has expressed optimism that he will play, but how he feels Sunday morning will determine his status.
- Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against Carolina, Rapoport reported, per sources. Wide receiver DK Metcalf (hip) should be good to go, per Rapoport. Both players are listed as questionable.