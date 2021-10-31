Injury roundup: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. expected to play vs. Steelers

It appears Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will have a crucial weapon against Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham, dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, should be good to go, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. However, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin) is a game-time decision.
In five games this season, Beckham has 16 receptions for 223 yards and still looking for his first TD catch.
The Browns (4-3) play host to the Steelers (3-3) in a key AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 8 games:
- Good news for whoever starts at QB for the Cowboys: left tackle Tyron Smith, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, will play, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) is considered a game-time decision after missing about a month, and he'll likely work out pregame to be sure. One source described optimism about his playing status, which would be a big lift for the Bucs against the New Orleans Saints, per Rapoport.
- Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who has an ankle injury and is listed as questionable, hasn't practiced all week. He wants to play and may work out pregame, but the team will likely be smart and force him to think long-term, according to Rapoport.
- Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) is listed as questionable after missing last week, and coach Frank Reich said, "I thought he looked good" at practice. In fact, there is optimism that he is able to get out there in a huge game against the Tennessee Titans.
- Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hip) is listed as questionable but is expected to play after posting on Instagram that he is starting himself in fantasy football, per Rapoport.
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries and listed as questionable, is expected to play at Buffalo, according to Rapoport. He has not played since Oct. 3.
- Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (groin) is listed as questionable, and coach Pete Carroll said this week he thought Collins was going to make it. In fact, he is expected to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rapoport reports.
- Despite being listed as questionable, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) is expected to play against the Chicago Bears, according to Rapoport.