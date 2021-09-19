Injury roundup: Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb a game-time decision against Jaguars

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, listed as questionable with an ankle injury that didn't allow him to play last week, is considered a game-time decision, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Chubb is trending in the right direction to play, but it will be decided for sure later Sunday.
The 2018 first-round pick out of N.C. State has 20.5 sacks in 34 career games.
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos will look to stay undefeated when they take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars (0-1) in Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 2 games:
- Chicago Bears left tackle Jason Peters, listed as questionable with a quad that limited him last week, is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Rapoport.
- New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder, questionable with a groin injury, is expected to play against the New England Patriots, a source tells Rapoport.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, limited with a hamstring injury this past week, is listed as questionable, but head coach Jon Gruden was optimistic that he'd play.
- The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic that defensive end Arik Armstead (abductor) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) will play against the Eagles in Philadelphia provided warmups go well, according to Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.