Injury roundup: Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb a game-time decision against Jaguars

Published: Sep 19, 2021 at 04:30 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb﻿, listed as questionable with an ankle injury that didn't allow him to play last week, is considered a game-time decision, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Chubb is trending in the right direction to play, but it will be decided for sure later Sunday.

The 2018 first-round pick out of N.C. State has 20.5 sacks in 34 career games.

Quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ and the Broncos will look to stay undefeated when they take on ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ and the Jaguars (0-1) in Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 2 games:

  • Chicago Bears left tackle Jason Peters, listed as questionable with a quad that limited him last week, is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Rapoport.
  • New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder﻿, questionable with a groin injury, is expected to play against the New England Patriots, a source tells Rapoport.
  • Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue﻿, limited with a hamstring injury this past week, is listed as questionable, but head coach Jon Gruden was optimistic that he'd play.
  • The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic that defensive end Arik Armstead﻿ (abductor) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) will play against the Eagles in Philadelphia provided warmups go well, according to Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

