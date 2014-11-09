Injury roundup: Branden Albert believed out for season

Around the NFL

The Miami Dolphins lost a game in Detroit on Sunday in excruciating fashion, and the news only got worse after the game. 

Left tackle Branden Albert, easily their best offensive player, injured his knee and is believed to have suffered ACL and MCL tears, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, according to a team source.

Albert took to Instagram on Monday to express gratitude for his supporters, vowing to "come back stronger and better."

The loss is a massive blow to the Dolphins' offensive line. They moved first-round pick Ja'Wuan James to left tackle, and they will be far weaker at right tackle. Albert was playing at an All-Pro level and the Dolphins welcome Buffalo's nasty defensive line into Miami on Thursday night.

Here are the other injuries to know from Sunday:

  1. Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer injured his knee in the fourth quarter against the Rams. The team believes Palmer may have a torn ACL, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported, per a source briefed on the injury.
  1. Dolphins cornerback Cortland Finnegan injured his ankle Sunday and did not return. On the other sideline, Lions guard Larry Warford left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury.
  1. Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker left on a cart and was ruled out with a concussion. Running back Dexter McCluster (knee) exited and did not return. Rapoport reported that McCluster will have an MRI on his knee tomorrow, per source.
  1. Jamaal Charles missed the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Billsbut told NFL Media's Albert Breer, "If there was another quarter I probably would've gone back in."
  1. San Francisco 49ers wideout Bruce Ellingtonwas also carted off. He was ruled officially out with an ankle injury, as was defensive tackle Ian Williams (leg). Jim Harbaugh said it appears Williams suffered a slight fracture in his lower leg.
  1. In the same contest, New Orleans Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis was driven to the locker room on a cart. He was ruled out the rest of the tilt with a quadriceps injury. But in a bizarre twist, he later returned.

Safety Vinnie Sunseri (arm) was ruled out and stayed out.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie receiver Allen Hurns left during the third quarter and stayed out with a concussion.
  1. Atlanta Falcons wideout Devin Hester did not return after suffering an ankle injury.
  1. Buffalo Bills defensive end Jarius Wynnhurt his ankle and stayed out of the game.
  1. Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Mebane exited the game against the Giants with a hamstring injury and didn't return.
  1. Peyton Hillis left the Giants' loss to the Seahawks with a concussion.
  1. St. Louis Rams defensive back Lamarcus Joyner injured his groin and never made his way back on the field. 
  1. Cornerback D.J. Hayden injured his groin during the Raiders' loss against the Broncos. Also for Oakland, offensive tackle Menelik Watson was evaluated for a concussion.
  1. Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall injured his ankle during Chicago's Sunday night game against the Packers. The wideout did not return.

