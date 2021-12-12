Injury roundup: Bengals' Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins expected to play vs. 49ers 

There's good news in Cincinnati.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon (illness) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle), both listed as questionable, are expected to play Sunday against the 49ers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Mixon has been instrumental in the Bengals' success, recording 1,170 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns this season.
Higgins, a second-year player out of Clemson, has 52 catches for 698 yards and four touchdowns.
The Bengals (7-5) play host to the 49ers (6-6) at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 14 games:
- Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who didn't practice all week but is listed as questionable because of a torn plantar fascia, does have a chance to play, sources say. There isn't a lot of optimism for it, but he's been fighting for it. Dallas will wait until kickoff to decide for sure, per Rapoport.
- New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quadricep) is likely to play, while the same goes for teammate Kenny Golladay (rib), sources say. Meanwhile, wideout Kadarius Toney (oblique) is not expected to play, Rapoport reports.
- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin), who practiced just once in the last two weeks, really does have a good shot to play today, a source tells Rapoport. He may work out pregame, but there is optimism that he goes.
- Washington running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) is a longshot to play, while wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) and safety Landon Collins (foot) both should be good to go, barring a setback, per Rapoport.
- Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, listed as doubtful, won't play due to a broken small bone on the top of his hand. No surgery, so it should heal in a week, at which point Dalton would resume backing up rookie Justin Fields, according to Rapoport.