Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) inactive vs. Washington

Published: Dec 12, 2021 at 11:05 AM
Much ado has been made recently about the health of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott﻿, but it was his backfield mate Tony Pollard who carried an injury designation into Week 14.

The Cowboys will be without the game-breaking Pollard in an important NFC East tilt versus the Washington Football Team on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Pollard, who was questionable with a foot injury coming into Sunday, is officially inactive. The Cowboys backup has run for a career-high 602 yards so far with an impressive 5.6 yards-per-carry average to go with two touchdowns on the ground and 31 catches for 259 yards.

In his absence, Elliott could get a larger workload and Corey Clement could see some reps to make up for Pollard's absence.

