Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) inactive vs. Washington

Much ado has been made recently about the health of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, but it was his backfield mate Tony Pollard who carried an injury designation into Week 14.
The Cowboys will be without the game-breaking Pollard in an important NFC East tilt versus the Washington Football Team on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Pollard, who was questionable with a foot injury coming into Sunday, is officially inactive. The Cowboys backup has run for a career-high 602 yards so far with an impressive 5.6 yards-per-carry average to go with two touchdowns on the ground and 31 catches for 259 yards.
In his absence, Elliott could get a larger workload and Corey Clement could see some reps to make up for Pollard's absence.