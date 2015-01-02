Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Aaron Rodgers, Nick Fairley updates

Published: Jan 02, 2015 at 06:35 AM
It was a devastating day for injuries around the league. The best all-around running back in the NFL won't be active for Pittsburgh this week. Cincinnati's most valuable player, A.J. Green, is doubtful to suit up as Marvin Lewis tries to end his playoff streak of futility.

While we are focused on this week's fun slate of games, we're also keeping an eye on the teams that have a bye. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters Friday that his calf is slowly progressing, and believes he's on track to practice next week. Meanwhile, coach Mike McCarthy said at his press conference that Rodgers isn't likely to practice until Thursday "at the earliest."

Here are some other injury nuggets from Friday:

  1. Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley was not cleared for team drills Friday, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer. Fairley, officially listed as doubtful, is trying to return from a knee injury, but he's fighting an uphill battle.

Offensive guard Larry Warford (knee) is out for Sunday's game against Dallas. 

  1. The Cowboys listed offensive tackle Doug Free as doubtful with an ankle injury. Tyrone Crawford (illness) and Anthony Hitchens (ankle) are both questionable.
  1. Baltimore Ravens starting left tackle Eugene Monroe (ankle) is out. That means undrafted rookie James Hurst will start. Rookie defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot and ankle) was also ruled out.
  1. The Steelers are remarkably healthy aside from Le'Veon Bell's injury. The rest of the roster should be ready.
  1. Bengals wideout A.J. Green (concussion) is doubtful, whereas pass-catching tight end Jermaine Gresham (back) is questionable.
  1. Colts offensive guard Hugh Thornton (shoulder) will not play against the Bengals on Sunday. Offensive guard A.Q. Shipley (ankle) is doubtful and running back Trent Richardson (illness) is questionable. Richardson's role has been reduced in recent weeks.

Reggie Wayne is probable after sustaining a groin injury in Week 17.

  1. Cardinals defensive tackle Dan Williams (foot) is questionable against the Panthers -- so is guard Jonathan Cooper (wrist, knee). Defensive end Calais Campbell (hip) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (thumb, hip) are probable.
  1. Carolina will probably miss safety Thomas DeCoud (hamstring), who's doubtful. DeAngelo Williams (hand) is probable, even though it's currently Jonathan Stewart's backfield to lose.

