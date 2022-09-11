Injury roundup: 49ers TE George Kittle not expected to play vs. Bears

Around the NFL

Published: Sep 11, 2022 at 04:50 AM
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, listed as questionable, is not likely to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Kittle is dealing with a groin injury and didn't practice this week. In a long season, pushing it early doesn't make sense.

The Iowa product, selected to three Pro Bowls, had 71 receptions and six touchdown catches last season.

Trey Lance gets his third career start for the 49ers as they travel to Soldier Field to face the Bears. In two starts last season, Lance went 1-1.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 1 games:

  • The Green Bay Packers are expected to be without left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) against the Minnesota Vikings, sources tell NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and Rapoport. Yosh Nijman is slated to start in Bakhtiari's place on Aaron Rodgers' blind side.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is expected to make his return from a torn ACL against the Cowboys in Dallas tonight, barring no setbacks in warmups. He may be eased back, but he should play, a source tells Rapoport.
  • Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (calf) is likely to play at home against the Chiefs, assuming no issues warming up. However, defensive end JJ Watt (calf) is not expected to play, according to Rapoport.
  • New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring), listed as questionable, is likely to play against the Atlanta Falcons, the first time he'll be on the field since missing all of last season, a source tells Rapoport.
  • Falcons first-round rookie wide receiver Drake London, who has been nursing a minor knee injury, is expected to make his debut against the Saints, per Rapoport.
  • New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, listed as questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play against the Dolphins in Miami, while offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (back) has said he'll play.
  • Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, attempting to return from a torn ACL late last season, is expected to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rapoport reports.
  • The Vikings' first-round draft pick, safety Lewis Cine, won't play in today's opener against the Packers because of the knee issue he aggravated this week, per source. It's nothing major for Cine -- he just missed too much practice. Expect him to make his debut Week 2, according to Pelissero.

