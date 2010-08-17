Injury-plagued Broncos rest 17 players at practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The banged-up Denver Broncos might be giving some players a rest.

The team practiced without 17 players Tuesday morning, including Pro Bowl defensive backs Champ Bailey and Brian Dawkins.

Dawkins didn't play Sunday night in the preseason opener at Cincinnati.

Wide receiver Brandon Stokley, offensive lineman Russ Hochstein and tight end Daniel Graham also missed morning practice.

The team has been besieged by injuries in training camp, especially at tailback. Knowshon Moreno, Correll Buckhalter and LenDale White all missed the morning session.

Rookie wide receivers Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas sat out with leg injuries.

Offensive guard Chris Kuper returned, and linebacker D.J. Williams shed his orange no-contact jersey.

