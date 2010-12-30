Injury-depleted Eagles sign D-linemen McCray, Clark

A rash of injuries to defensive linemen led the Philadelphia Eagles to sign veterans Bobby McCray and Jeremy Clark on Thursday.
The Eagles also announced that they had cut veteran defensive end Derrick Burgess, who was in his second stint with the team.
McCray, a defensive end, is a seven-year pro who was released at the end of training camp by the New Orleans Saints, who later re-signed him and released him again. He has 29.5 sacks with the Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, for whom he played his first four seasons.
Clark, a defensive tackle, is a third-year pro who began his career with the Eagles in 2007 and spent that season on their practice squad. He spent parts of the next two seasons with the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons, then split this season with the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, who released him on Christmas Day. He has appeared in six career games.
Burgess, who played in his first game of the season Tuesday night, is a former Pro Bowl selection who has 52 career sacks, including 35 in a three-year span with the Oakland Raiders (2005-07).
The Eagles placed rookie defensive tackle Jeff Owens on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday, one day after he hurt his knee during a 24-14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.