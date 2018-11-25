Injuries we're tracking in Sunday's Week 12 games

Here are the injuries we're tracking from Sunday's games:
- Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake exited with a shoulder injury against the Indianapolis Colts and did not return. Center Travis Swanson exited with a knee injury in the first half.
- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Daltonsuffered a thumb injury against the Cleveland Browns and did not return. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Dalton did not break his thumb and X-rays were negative. He is scheduled to undergo further testing.
Cornerback Tony McRae suffered a concussion in the third quarter and was carted off the field.
- Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordonsuffered a knee injury early in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals and did not return.
"His knee is swollen right now," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said -- he added that it was the opposite knee than the one that has been bothering him recently. "We don't know exactly what it is. We'll get a further evaluation tomorrow and we'll go from there."
- Giants tight end Evan Engram injured his hamstring during pregame warmups and did not play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wide receiver/kick returner Quadree Henderson ddi not return after suffering a stinger.
- Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a quad injury in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks and did not return. Kick returner Damiere Byrd exited with an arm injury in the first half.
- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said safety Jimmie Ward suffered a broken forearm against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Jacksonville Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell suffered an ankle injury in the second half and did not return against the Buffalo Bills. Long snapper Matt Overton exited with a shoulder injury.
- Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis was ruled out against the 49ers after suffering a knee injury. Offensive tackle Demar Dotson exited with knee and hamstring injuries.
- Oakland Raiders defensive end Jacquies Smith suffered an Achilles injury against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half and did not return.
- Green Bay Packers wideout Trevor Davis (hamstring) and guardLane Taylor did not return against the Minnesota Vikings. Safety Kentrell Brice is being evaluated for a concussion and did not return.
Tight end Jimmy Graham (knee/thumb) is active. Cornerbacks Kevin King (hamstring) and Bashaud Breeland (groin) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) are inactive.
- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor (foot) has been downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Houston Texans.