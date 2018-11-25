Around the NFL

Injuries we're tracking in Sunday's Week 12 games

Published: Nov 25, 2018 at 05:57 AM

Here are the injuries we're tracking from Sunday's games:

  1. Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake exited with a shoulder injury against the Indianapolis Colts and did not return. Center Travis Swanson exited with a knee injury in the first half.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Daltonsuffered a thumb injury against the Cleveland Browns and did not return. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Dalton did not break his thumb and X-rays were negative. He is scheduled to undergo further testing.

Cornerback Tony McRae suffered a concussion in the third quarter and was carted off the field.

  1. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordonsuffered a knee injury early in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals and did not return.

"His knee is swollen right now," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said -- he added that it was the opposite knee than the one that has been bothering him recently. "We don't know exactly what it is. We'll get a further evaluation tomorrow and we'll go from there."

  1. Giants tight end Evan Engram injured his hamstring during pregame warmups and did not play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wide receiver/kick returner Quadree Henderson ddi not return after suffering a stinger.
  1. Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a quad injury in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks and did not return. Kick returner Damiere Byrd exited with an arm injury in the first half.
  1. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said safety Jimmie Ward suffered a broken forearm against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell suffered an ankle injury in the second half and did not return against the Buffalo Bills. Long snapper Matt Overton exited with a shoulder injury.
  1. Bills cornerback Lafayette Pitts was ruled out after suffering a head injury in the first quarter against the Jaguars. Guard John Miller exited in the second half after suffering an abdomen injury.
  1. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis was ruled out against the 49ers after suffering a knee injury. Offensive tackle Demar Dotson exited with knee and hamstring injuries.
  1. Oakland Raiders defensive end Jacquies Smith suffered an Achilles injury against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half and did not return.
  1. Ravens safety Tony Jefferson was ruled out against the Raiders after suffering an ankle injury.
  1. Colts running back Marlon Mack was ruled out against the Dolphins after being evaluated for a concussion.
  1. Cardinals linebacker Josh Bynes exited against the Chargers because of a thumb injury.
  1. Green Bay Packers wideout Trevor Davis (hamstring) and guardLane Taylor did not return against the Minnesota Vikings. Safety Kentrell Brice is being evaluated for a concussion and did not return.

Tight end Jimmy Graham (knee/thumb) is active. Cornerbacks Kevin King (hamstring) and Bashaud Breeland (groin) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) are inactive.

  1. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor (foot) has been downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Houston Texans.
  1. Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes left during the fourth quarter vs. the Packers with an apparent leg injury and did not return. He was able to limp to the sideline.
