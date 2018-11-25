Melvin Gordon suffers knee injury in Chargers' win

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon suffered a knee injury early in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals and did not return to Los Angeles' 45-10 win.

The star running back was a hurt on a reverse after being tackled in the backfield by Cardinals defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, who hit Gordon's right knee while falling down. Gordon received attention on the field before being taken to the trainer's area on the sideline.

Before exiting the game, Gordon amassed 61 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

"His knee is swollen right now," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters after the game. "We don't know exactly what it is. We'll get a further evaluation tomorrow, and we'll go from there."

Gordon has battled hamstring issues since he was forced to miss a Week 7 win over the Titans, but Lynn said Sunday's knee injury occurred to the opposite leg.

Gordon leads the Chargers in rushing with 802 yards and nine touchdowns on 153 carries, adding 44 catches for 453 yards and four touchdowns. Any potential lost time would deal a blow to an 8-3 team in the hunt for the postseason.

The Chargers have a capable fill with Austin Ekeler, who totaled 103 yards (68 receiving) and a rushing touchdown against the Cardinals. While the second-year pro lacks Gordon's size and power, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Ekeler is a capable, evidenced Sunday by a team-high 10 catches.