Here are the injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 7 games:
- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer suffered a broken left arm during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. He will have surgery and is expected to miss about eight weeks. Coach Bruce Arians said Drew Stanton will start at quarterback versus the San Francisco 49ers following a bye week.
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutlerpotentially suffered a cracked rib against the New York Jets and will undergo X-Rays, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports via sources. Cutler is likely to miss Thursday's tilt with the Ravens. There is a chance he is back the following week.
Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil sufered a knee injury and defensive end Andre Branch suffered a groin injury.
- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace left in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings and was in the concussion protocol. He did not return.
- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson suffered an ankle injury in the opening minutes against the Indianapolis Colts and did not return.
- Carolina Panthers offensive linemen Ryan Kalil (neck) and Trai Turner (knee) exited and did not return against the Chicago Bears.
- Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomasis feared to have suffered a tear in his triceps against the Tennessee Titans, Rapoport reports via sources. He will have an MRI on Monday and faces possible season-ending surgery if a tear is confirmed. This is the first extended missed action for Thomas in his 11-year career.
Cornerback Rashaan Melvin (concussion) and center Ryan Kelly (hamstring) left the game and did not return.
- Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise suffered an ankle injury versus the New York Giants and did not return.
- 49ers rookie linebacker Reuben Foster suffered a rib injury against the Dallas Cowboys and did not return. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Reuben Foster was cleared in the fourth quarter but was held out by coaches. Cornerback Rashard Robinson (abdomen) also did not return. Offensive lineman Trent Brown suffered a concussion.
- Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Kevin Minter exited the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a right elbow injury and did not return. Wide receiver Cody Core injured his hip.