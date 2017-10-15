Around the NFL

Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 6 games

Published: Oct 15, 2017 at 12:36 PM

Week 6 of the 2017 season is here. Here are the injuries we are tracking on Sunday.

  1. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgersexited the game in the first quarter after suffering a broken collarbone, the team announced. The Packers said Rodgers could miss the rest of the season due to the injury.

Packers guard Lane Taylor (knee/ankle) and cornerback Quinten Rollins (ankle) both did not return. Tackle Bryan Bulaga suffered a concussion. Fellow tackle David Bakhtiari injured his hamstring in the loss.

  1. Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winstondid not return vs. the Cardinals after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half.
  1. Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was quickly ruled out after he suffered an ankle injury in the second half vs. the Giants.

Quarterback Trevor Sieman briefly exited the first half with a left shoulder injury. Wide reciever and kick returner Isaiah McKenzie also went down with an ankle injury and did not return.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette exited briefly with an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Rams.
  1. Chicago Bears cornerback Sherrick McManis did not return to the game after injuring his hamstring in the first half. Bears running back Benny Cunningham (hamstring) exited the team's win over Baltimore.
  1. Washington Redskins safety Stefan McClure suffered a knee injury in the team's win over the San Francisco 49ers. Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland (hamstring) suffered an undisclosed injury in the third quarter and limped off the field. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen also suffered a foot injury.
  1. Houston Texans linebacker Dylan Cole did not return due to a hamstring injury. Tackle Chris Clark also exited the game after injuring his calf.
  1. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead did not return against the Redskins due to a hand injury.
  1. Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey (concussion) did not return against the Atlanta Falcons.
  1. Baltimore Ravens tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion) were both ruled out against the Bears.
  1. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr did not return after suffering a concussion against the Packers.
  1. Detroit Lions safety Glover Quinwas evaluated for a head injury and did not return to the Lions' loss to the Saints. Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (shoulder) did not return to the game. Tackle Greg Robinson suffered an ankle injury against the Saints.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and linebacker Vince Williams (hip) both did not return against the Chiefs.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are both being evaluated for concussions. Hill has been cleared, per the NBC broacast.
  1. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Petersondid not return after suffering a quad injury against the Buccaneers. Nose tackle Xavier Williams (knee) also did not return.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget (back) did not return against the Oakland Raiders.
  1. Giants linebacker Calvin Munson suffered a quad injury vs. the Broncos.
