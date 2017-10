The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' afternoon in Arizona just went from bad to worse.

Their starting quarterback, Jameis Winston, is doubtful to return to the contest after suffering a shoulder injury against the Cardinals. Ryan Fitzpatrick is filling in under center.

Winston exited in the second quarter with Tampa Bay already down 21-0. The QB was 5 of 10 for 61 yards at the time of his departure.

Around the NFL will have more on this story shortly.