Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 4 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the fourth Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

  1. Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (leg) was carted off the field with an air cast against the Cardinals. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game that he suffered a lower leg fracture and will go on injured reserve.

Seahawks rookie tight end Will Dissly left Sunday's game early with a knee injury against the Cardinals and did not return after he was carted off.

Following the game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Dissly, who had quickly emerged as a favorite target for quarterback Russell Wilson, "is believed to have suffered a torn patella and is out for the season."

Dissly will finish his rookie season with eight catches for 151 yards with two TDs.

  1. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was carted off the field with an air cast on. He'll have ankle surgery and his season is likely over.
  1. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) was injured, returned and then was ruled out late in the second half versus the Texans. In the postgame press conference, Indy coach Frank Reich said Hilton's status for Thursday night's game versus the Patriots was "probably not good."
  1. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and center Brandon Linder (back) left and did not return against the Jets.
  1. A shoulder injury sidelined Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard against the Colts.
  1. Bills safety Micah Hyde (groin) did not return against the Packers.
  1. Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore (arm) and cornerback Bobby McCain (knee) were injured and did not return against the Patriots.
  1. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (stomach) of the Jets didn't return against the Jaguars and outside linebacker Josh Martin (head) also had his day cut short.
  1. Bears outside linebackerSam Acho (pectoral) was lost for the game against the Buccaneers.
  1. Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (calf) and receiver Tavon Austin (shoulder) did not return against the Lions.
  1. Bucs tight end O.J. Howard (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) were knocked out of the game against the Bears.
  1. Texans guard Senio Kelemete was lost to a knee injury against the Colts and inside linebacker Brian Peters was sidelined by an ankle injury.
  1. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle) left against the Dolphins late in the blowout and did not return.
  1. Packers receiver Geronimo Allison (concussion) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) left in the second half and did not return.
  1. Lions guard T.J. Lang sustained a concussion and did not return against the Cowboys.
  1. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) was knocked out late against the Bengals.
  1. Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin (foot) and tackle Russell Okung (groin) had their Sundays cut short against the 49ers.
  1. Tackle Joe Staley (knee) and receiver Dante Pettis (knee) were injured Sunday and did not return against the Chargers.
  1. Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (wrist) had an early exit against the Raiders.
  1. Raiders tackle Donald Penn (leg) was ruled out and did not return against the Browns.
  1. Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey suffered an ankle injury and will not return against the Ravens. Safety Nat Berhe (pectoral) is doubtful to return.
