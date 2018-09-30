Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 4 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the fourth Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (leg) was carted off the field with an air cast against the Cardinals. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game that he suffered a lower leg fracture and will go on injured reserve.
Following the game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Dissly, who had quickly emerged as a favorite target for quarterback Russell Wilson, "is believed to have suffered a torn patella and is out for the season."
Dissly will finish his rookie season with eight catches for 151 yards with two TDs.
- Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was carted off the field with an air cast on. He'll have ankle surgery and his season is likely over.
- Bucs tight end O.J. Howard (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) were knocked out of the game against the Bears.
- Packers receiver Geronimo Allison (concussion) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) left in the second half and did not return.
- Tackle Joe Staley (knee) and receiver Dante Pettis (knee) were injured Sunday and did not return against the Chargers.