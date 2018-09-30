Seahawks safety Earl Thomas suffers left leg injury

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals with his lower left leg in an air cast. The FOX broadcast reported Thomas was taken directly to the X-ray room.

The three-time All-Pro safety suffered the injury while defending on Cardinals wide receiver Chad Williams' touchdown catch in the end zone. Thomas, who was trailing Williams, appeared to graze Williams' backside with his left leg before falling to the ground.

Thomas stayed on the ground after the play, and teammates quickly huddled around him on a knee while holding hands. Numerous Cardinals players, including cornerback Patrick Peterson, came over to offer words of encouragement. Medical personnel applied the air cast on Thomas' lower left leg before helping the safety get on the cart to depart the field.

Meanwhile, the injury has other ramifications for Thomas and the Seahawks. Thomas' name has been linked in previous trade reports to the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, but no team will be willing to trade for a hurt player.

Thomas, who held out of training camp with hopes for a new deal, enters the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $8.5 million. The Seahawks, however, remained steadfast in not wanting to rework the deal during the offseason. Thomas eventually reported in time for the regular season and currently leads the interceptions with three.