Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 10 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the 10th Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:
- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman injured his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Titans. Offensive tackle Trent Brown(back) and tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) also suffered injuries.
- Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter and did not return vs. the Seahawks. Initial concern is that he suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He's scheduled to have an MRI on Monday.
- New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead exited the game after suffering a shoulder injury during the first half versus the Bengals. He was ruled out a short time later.
- Indianapolis Colts defensive end Carroll Phillips exited with a groin injury in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
- Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (knee) suffered a possible PCL tear, Rapoport reports. The hope is he doesn't end up needing surgery but he's going to have an MRI to determine the severity, Rapoport added.
- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick exited the game against the Saints after suffering a concussion.
- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackleEreck Flowers is questionable to return against the Colts after suffering a knee injury in the second half. Center Brandon Linder suffered a knee injury in the second half and did not return.
- Green Bay Packers safety Kentrell Brice has an ankle injury and did not return against the Dolphins. Linebacker Nick Perry (knee) also did not return to the game. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland suffered a groin injury.
- Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain suffered a head injury and did not return. WideoutJakeem Grant was carted off to the locker room with a leg injury. Wide receiver DeVante Parker hurt his shoulder in the loss.
- Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson and cornerback Jalen Mills did not play Sunday night's game against the Cowboys. Cornerback Ronald Darby suffered a knee injury during the second half and did not return.
- Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross (calf) did not return.