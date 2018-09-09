Around the NFL

Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 1 games

Published: Sep 09, 2018

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the first Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered a concussion. Before exiting, Jackson had five receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves suffered a shoulder injury against the New Orleans Saints and did not return.
  1. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgerssuffered a knee injury in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears. After being replaced by DeShone Kizer, Rodgers returned in the Packers' first series of the third quarter.

Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was added to the team's injury report and is inactive tonight.

  1. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin suffered an MCL sprain in the first half against the Denver Broncos and did not return. Baldwin injured the opposite knee in training camp. He did not have a catch and was targeted just once in the season opener.
  1. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered an elbow injury and, after a brief return, missed the majority of the second half in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Titans tight end Delanie Walkersuffered a dislocated ankle and associated fracture, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. He's expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The Titans also lost starting left tackle Taylor Lewan to a concussion in the first half.

  1. New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill suffered a knee injury against the Texans and did not return.
  1. San Francisco 49ers right guard Mike Person suffered a foot injury in a loss to the Vikings. Person's replacement, Joshua Garnett, also suffered a foot injury and did not return. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin returned to the game after suffering a quad injury.
  1. Houston Texans offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson suffered a broken bone in his ankle in the first half of the game against the Patriots, sources informed of the diagnosis told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The team ruled him out. Defensive end Christian Covington did not return after suffering a thigh injury.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournettesuffered a hamstring injury against the New York Giants and did not return.
  1. Chiefs safety Eric Berry's return from a ruptured Achilles will have to wait at least another week. Berry officially was inactive for today's game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a lingering heel injury.
  1. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes suffered a knee injury against the 49ers.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden suffered a hamstring injury against the Cleveland Browns and didn't return.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Barksdale suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs and did not return.
  1. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen went to the locker room in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys with a foot injury and did not return to the game. Coach Ron Rivera did not provide any update on Olsen, who injured the same foot last year.

Offensive tackle Daryl Williams suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. Williams dislocated his kneecap and tore his MCL in the same knee in training camp, but Rivera said Sunday's injury was unrelated.

  1. Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was ruled out in the second half after suffering a concussion.
  1. Washington Redskins wide receiver Trey Quinn was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals.
