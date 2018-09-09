Leonard Fournette (hamstring) questionable to return

The Jacksonville Jaguars might be without their workhorse for the remainder of their season opener.

Star running back Leonard Fournette is questionable to return against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury suffered in the second quarter.

Fournette entered the medical tent and was taken to the locker room soon after.

The running back had 55 total yards on 12 touches at the time of his departure.

T.J. Yeldon is filling in at running back.

