Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's NFL games

Week 9 of the 2017 NFL season is here. Here are the injuries we are tracking on Sunday.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston exited in the first half of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints because of a shoulder injury and did not return. He was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Defensive end William Gholston left the game with a neck injury. There was an extended stoppage as he was loaded onto a spine board and immobilized and placed into an ambulance. He had movement in his hands and legs.
Bucs offensive tackle Donovan Smith (knee) exited and did not return.
- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant exited with a sprained ankle and did not return against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he'll have a further update Monday. Bryant said he hopes he'll be fine by the end of the week.
Left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a groin injury and was replaced by Chaz Green late in the fourth quarter.
- Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy suffered a groin strain and did not return against the Washington Redskins. Coach Pete Carroll said he's not sure if Lacy will be available Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Defensive end Marcus Smith is in the concussion protocol. Linebacker D.J. Alexander (ankle) and fullback Tre Madden (calf) also sustained injuries.
- Washington Redskins cornerback Fabian Moreau (ankle), defensive lineman Arthur Jones (shoulder) and linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (back) were injured against the Seahawks and did not return.
- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler suffered an elbow injury in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals and did not return.
Left tackle Cam Robinson suffered an ankle injury and did not return.
- San Francisco 49ers tight end Cole Hikutini (knee), wide receiver Trent Taylor (rib), linebacker Elijah Lee (knee) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (neck) did not return after sustaining injuries against the Cardinals on Sunday.
- Miami Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James exited the game during the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return.
- Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (back) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions.
- Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Jake Fisher, who left Sunday's game versus the Jaguars with an illness, was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
- New York Giants linebacker Keenan Robinson did not return after suffering a quad injury against the Los Angeles Rams.
- Carolina Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz is in the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Safety Mike Adams suffered a shoulder injury and did not return.
- Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin exited with a concussion in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Cornerback Johnathan Joseph did not return because of a leg injury.