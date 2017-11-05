Around the NFL

Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's NFL games

Published: Nov 05, 2017 at 06:13 AM

Week 9 of the 2017 NFL season is here. Here are the injuries we are tracking on Sunday.

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston exited in the first half of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints because of a shoulder injury and did not return. He was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Defensive end William Gholston left the game with a neck injury. There was an extended stoppage as he was loaded onto a spine board and immobilized and placed into an ambulance. He had movement in his hands and legs.

Bucs offensive tackle Donovan Smith (knee) exited and did not return.

  1. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant exited with a sprained ankle and did not return against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he'll have a further update Monday. Bryant said he hopes he'll be fine by the end of the week.

Left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a groin injury and was replaced by Chaz Green late in the fourth quarter.

  1. Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy suffered a groin strain and did not return against the Washington Redskins. Coach Pete Carroll said he's not sure if Lacy will be available Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Defensive end Marcus Smith is in the concussion protocol. Linebacker D.J. Alexander (ankle) and fullback Tre Madden (calf) also sustained injuries.

  1. Washington Redskins cornerback Fabian Moreau (ankle), defensive lineman Arthur Jones (shoulder) and linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (back) were injured against the Seahawks and did not return.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler suffered an elbow injury in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals and did not return.

Left tackle Cam Robinson suffered an ankle injury and did not return.

  1. San Francisco 49ers tight end Cole Hikutini (knee), wide receiver Trent Taylor (rib), linebacker Elijah Lee (knee) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (neck) did not return after sustaining injuries against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt suffered a fractured arm and will be placed on injured reserve.

  1. Miami Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James exited the game during the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return.
  1. Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (back) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Jake Fisher, who left Sunday's game versus the Jaguars with an illness, was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
  1. New York Giants linebacker Keenan Robinson did not return after suffering a quad injury against the Los Angeles Rams.
  1. Carolina Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz is in the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Safety Mike Adams suffered a shoulder injury and did not return.

  1. Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin exited with a concussion in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph did not return because of a leg injury.

  1. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey exited early against the Cowboys with an MCL sprain.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) has no injury designation, good to go Sunday vs. Lions

Justin Fields is good to go for his return to the field on Sunday. Fields had no injury designation Friday and will start as expected against the host Detroit Lions in a Week 11 tilt after missing four games with a right thumb injury.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has torn ligament in right wrist, will miss remainder of 2023 season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, head coach Zac Taylor announced.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) set to start vs. Seahawks

After missing one start due to a thumb injury, Rams QB Matthew Stafford will return to the starting lineup for L.A.'s Week 11 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) will be questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, will be listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.
news

RB Saquon Barkley: I'd go 'insane' thinking about contract conundrum amid Giants' 2023 season

With the Giants relying on Saquon Barkley to help save a lost season, the star running back says it's better not to think about the contract conundrum following a dramatic offseason of negotiations.
news

Browns hosting free-agent QB Joe Flacco for workout

The Cleveland Browns are hosting a QB workout Friday morning, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jason Kelce on Super Bowl LVII rematch: I don't need loss 'to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid'

Eagles C Jason Kelce admits he doesn't need more motivation for Monday night's Super Bowl LVII rematch versus the Chiefs when it comes to facing his brother Travis or his former coach Andy Reid.
news

Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow's injury: 'Division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs'

With Joe Burrow's sprained wrist looming over Cincinnati, the Bengals (5-5) enter a tough gauntlet of games, but the team is still eyeing the playoffs despite the circumstances.
news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on best performance since 2019: 'It's been a long time coming'

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham authored his best game since 2019 on Thursday night in Baltimore's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, generating 116 yards on four catches.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers apparent sprained wrist in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters following his team's 34-20 loss to the Ravens that Joe Burrow suffered a sprained wrist during the game and he was not aware of any previous injury. 