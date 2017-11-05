Dez Bryant suffers ankle injury in win over Chiefs

Dallas' best target was sidelined Sunday.

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The injury was to Bryant's right ankle, according to the television broadcast. Bryant left the game after an incompletion on a pass intended for him in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Bryant recorded six catches for 73 yards before he departed.

