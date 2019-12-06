Injuries: 'Very unlikely' Daniel Jones plays Monday

Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Friday it is "very unlikely" usual starter Daniel Jones plays due to a high-ankle sprain. Jones sat out Friday's practice.
That means it will be Manning's game to play, at least one contest in what is likely to be his final season in New York. With little else to achieve in 2019, Monday at least offers Giants fans a chance to cheer on their two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback one more time, even with the team on the road in Philadelphia.
Manning will likely have tight end Evan Engram (foot) and receiver Golden Tate (concussion) to work with, according to Shurmur, who said the two continue to trend upward and should be available Monday. Engram, who hasn't played since Week 9, and Tate were among four Giants who returned to practice Thursday.
Elsewhere in Friday's injury news:
»Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (knee), who was sidelined last Sunday, is questionable after being limited in practice all week.
»Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) is officially questionable against the Broncos after being a limited in practice all week. Same goes for cornerbacks Gareon Conley (hip) and Bradley Roby (hamstring, toe).
»Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) is doubtful to play against the Lions. Thielen has not played since Week 9 while dealing with the injury. Friday's update comes one day after coach Mike Zimmer suggested Thielen had a "good opportunity" to play this week. Thielen has not practiced this week.
Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff (concussion) is questionable to play against Detroit. Running back Dalvin Cook (chest) does not have a gameday designation.
»Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (back, hip) remains out on the injury report and rookie backup David Blough will get his second straight start. Defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) is also out against the Vikings.
»Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (pectoral) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans. Running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was limited Friday after not practicing the previous two days and is questionable.
»Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree Jackson (foot), linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder) and wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) have been ruled out against the Raiders.
»The Pittsburgh Steelers officially ruled out receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and running back James Conner (shoulder) against the Cardinals.
»Seattle Seahawks defensive ends Ezekiel Ansah (neck) and Jadeveon Clowney (core) are questionable to play against the Rams. Linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) and tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) are listed as doubtful.
» The Los Angeles Rams have ruled out tight end Gerald Everett (knee) while tackle Rob Havenstein (knee) is listed as doubtful.
»*Tom Brady* was not listed on New England's injury report Friday after being limited with toe and elbow injuries Thursday.
Patriots center Ted Karras was ruled out for their game against Kansas City, while right tackle Marcus Cannon (illness), receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) and receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) are questionable.
»New York Jets coach Adam Gase said he's unsure if running back Le'Veon Bell (illness) will be able to play Sunday, adding the staff will know more about Bell's status Saturday. Bell missed practice Friday and is among eight Jets players questionable to play.
Meanwhile, Gase said he wasn't ready to rule out safety Jamal Adams (ankle). The third-year defensive back's injury was viewed earlier this week as a week-to-week issue, but it sounds as if it is progressing quicker than expected. However, he was listed as doubtful to play against Miami.
Jets cornerback Brian Poole (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game while offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) are doubtful.
»Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (shoulder) and tight end Austin Hooper (knee) will play Sunday versus the Panthers, coach Dan Quinn announced. Also, rookie offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom (foot) will play this week.
»Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (concussion) will not play Sunday versus the Falcons. Olsen, who's appeared in every game this season, exited last week's game against the Redskins early and did not practice this week while in the protocol. Offensive tackle Greg Little (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game.
»Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said running back Marlon Mack (hand) and wide receiver Parris Campbell (hand) are expected to play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Neither have a game designation. Safety Malik Hooker (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is questionable. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) did not practice and is also questionable. Kicker Adam Vinatieri (knee) and cornerback Kenny Moore (ankle) have been ruled out.
»Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that running back Damien Williams (rib) and cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder) will not play against the Patriots. Defensive end Frank Clark (shoulder/illness) is questionable.
»Baltimore Ravens receivers Marquise Brown (ankle) and Seth Roberts (knee), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) are all questionable to play against the Bills.
»Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (knee), tackle Chris Hubbard (knee), tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) are questionable to play against the Bengals.
»Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle), who has yet to play this season, has been ruled out for the game in Cleveland coming off the team's first win of the year.
»San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) did not practice Friday and will not play Sunday against New Orleans. Receivers Marquise Goodwin (knee, foot) and Dante Pettis (knee) and tackle Joe Staley (finger) are questionable to play.
»New Orleans Saints linebacker Kiko Alonso (thigh) and guard Andrus Peat (forearm) have been ruled out against the 49ers. Tackle Terron Armstead (ankle) is listed as questionable.
»Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (oblique) is doubtful to play Sunday versus the Chargers. Safety Ronnie Harrison (concussion) is listed as questionable.
»Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims suffered a slight knee sprain in their win Thursday over Dallas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
»Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson suffered a knee sprain against Chicago and will not need surgery, Rapoport reported. He is however a candidate for injured reserve.
»Green Bay Packers cornerbacks Kevin King (shoulder) and Tony Brown (heel) are questionable to play against the Redskins.
»Philadelphia Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) did not practice Friday for the second straight day. Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) was limited.
»Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett revealed in a conference call Friday that quarterback Dak Prescott injured his right index finger and sprained his left hand in Thursday night's loss against the Bears. Prescott played through the game and Garrett expects Prescott to be good to go next Sunday against the Rams.