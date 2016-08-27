Injuries: Tracy Porter suffers concussion vs. Chiefs

Chicago's thin secondary has lost a trusted veteran.
Tracy Porter left Saturday's preseason loss to the Chiefs with a concussion. Porter was hurt on a second-down play late in the first half trying to bring down tight end Demetrius Harris.
While far from a game-changing cover man, the 30-year-old veteran represented the last dose of depth for a position group already missing Kyle Fuller due to a knee injury.
Porter's injury is the anti-cherry on top of a terrible first half for the Bears. It can only get better from here.
Here are the other injuries we are monitoring on Saturday:
- Chris Gragg's season is over. The Bills backup tight end suffered an ACL injury during Friday's loss to the Redskins and took to Instagram on Saturday to announce how serious it was.
"Injuries, in this game they are gonna happen nthn (sic) you can really do to stop it," Gragg wrote. "Hate that my 2016 football season had to end like this. I had a pretty good feeling its (sic) was gonna be big, but life happens."
- During the fourth quarter of the Bears-Chiefs game Saturday, Bears backup quarterback Connor Shaw suffered a broken leg right above the ankle, a source told NFL Media Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added is there is no ligament damage, the quarterback could be back this season. Shaw will undergo surgery immediately to repair leg, per Rapoport.
Bears backup quarterback Brian Hoyer took a hit in the ribs against the Chiefs. A source told NFL Network's Stacey Dales Hoyer's X-ray results were negative. Hoyer did re-enter the game after Shaw was carted off the field.
- Though Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Carson Wentz (ribs) did not playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, he participated in throwing session prior to the game.
- Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watsontore his right Achilles during the first play of Saturday's game against the Lions, the team announced. Rookie running back Kenneth Dixon later left the game with a sprained knee, which John Harbaugh later said wasn't overly serious.
- Colts cornerback Darius Butler left the game against the Eagles with an ankle injury and did not return.
Rapoport reported Colts guard Jack Mewhort is believed to have torn his ACL, according to a source informed of the player's status. Pagano told reporters Mewhort will have an MRI Sunday.
- Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas suffered a rib injury against the Jets. Cornerback Leon Hall and linebacker B.J. Goodson left early after suffering concussions, the Giants announced.
- Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood left early against the Colts to be evaluated for a head injury.
- Jets linebacker David Harris is out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury, the team announced. Head coach Todd Bowles said after the game Harris will undergo further testing.
Veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall was held out of Saturday's game due to a sore hip, Bowles said. The injury is not believed to be serious, merely a precautionary decision that was made Friday.
- Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer suffered a knee injury against the Rams and didn't return to the game. Coach Gary Kubiak said the injury is not believed to be serious and he's day-to-day. He reportedly will undergo an MRI on Sunday.