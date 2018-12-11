Injuries: Tomlin doesn't rule out James Conner vs. Pats

The Steelers running game was stymied sans Conner in Sunday's road loss to the Oakland Raiders. Starter Jaylen Samuels compiled just 28 rushing yards on 11 attempts, and veteran backup Stevan Ridley added five carries for four yards and a touchdown. Samuels chipped in seven receptions for 64 yards, but the Steelers sorely missed Conner's ability to churn out yards on the ground.