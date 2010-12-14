Injuries to Smith, Manningham further deplete Giants' WR corps

Published: Dec 14, 2010 at 12:10 AM

The New York Giants' receiving corps, which has been hit hard by injuries all season, absorbed two more hits Monday night when Steve Smith and Mario Manningham left the game.

Smith, who was returning after missing four games due to a partially torn pectoral muscle, sustained a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter. After the game, he was walking gingerly toward the Giants' locker room,  The Star-Ledger reported.

"Very frustrating," the 2009 Pro Bowl pick told the newspaper. "I just got tackled from behind and my leg was out. Something happened to my leg."

Manningham injured a hip flexor during the second quarter. He tried to walk off the injury but couldn't and didn't return to the game.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin is expected to update the injuries, as well as the one to linebacker Clint Sintim, at his news conference Tuesday.

Like Smith, leading receiver Hakeem Nicks returned for Monday's game after a leg injury.

The Giants also have lost wideouts Ramses Barden, Victor Cruz and Domenik Hixon to season-ending injuries this season.

