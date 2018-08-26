Around the NFL

Injuries: Titans remove Rishard Matthews from PUP list

Published: Aug 26, 2018 at 10:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

One week after signing a contract extension, veteran wide receiver Rishard Matthews is ready to return to the field.

The Titans activated Matthews from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Sunday. Former Ravens receiver Michael Campanaro was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Matthews, 28, missed the offseason program and training camp with an injury that beat writer Paul Kuharsky reported was a torn meniscus. He has passed his physical and gained clearance for practice, the team's website confirmed.

Over the past two seasons, Matthews has led all Titans receivers with 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns. He figures to see a lot of time in the slot this season, with promising second-year wideouts Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor on the outside.

The Titans' passing attack will open the season under the spotlight in new coordinator Matt LeFleur's offense, as quarterback Marcus Mariota attempts to bounce back from a disappointing 2017 season.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Sunday:

  1. New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said linebacker Olivier Vernon is being evaluated for an ankle injury suffered during practice.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn exited the game after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's preseason game against the Bills. Per The Athletic's Jay Morrison, Glenn remained on the sideline and in uniform after being declared out.
  1. Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier suffered a left shoulder injury against the Arizona Cardinals.
  1. Arizona Cardinals running back D.J. Foster suffered a knee injury and will not return for the remainder of the game. Cardinals defensive end Arthur Moats exited the game with a knee injury during the fourth quarter.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers plan to activate TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) from injured reserve

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) has no injury designation, good to go Sunday vs. Lions

Justin Fields is good to go for his return to the field on Sunday. Fields had no injury designation Friday and will start as expected against the host Detroit Lions in a Week 11 tilt after missing four games with a right thumb injury.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has torn ligament in right wrist, will miss remainder of 2023 season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, head coach Zac Taylor announced.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) set to start vs. Seahawks

After missing one start due to a thumb injury, Rams QB Matthew Stafford will return to the starting lineup for L.A.'s Week 11 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, is questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.
news

RB Saquon Barkley: I'd go 'insane' thinking about contract conundrum amid Giants' 2023 season

With the Giants relying on Saquon Barkley to help save a lost season, the star running back says it's better not to think about the contract conundrum following a dramatic offseason of negotiations.
news

Browns hosting free-agent QB Joe Flacco for workout

The Cleveland Browns are hosting a QB workout Friday morning, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jason Kelce on Super Bowl LVII rematch: I don't need loss 'to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid'

Eagles C Jason Kelce admits he doesn't need more motivation for Monday night's Super Bowl LVII rematch versus the Chiefs when it comes to facing his brother Travis or his former coach Andy Reid.
news

Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow's injury: 'Division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs'

With Joe Burrow's sprained wrist looming over Cincinnati, the Bengals (5-5) enter a tough gauntlet of games, but the team is still eyeing the playoffs despite the circumstances.
news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on best performance since 2019: 'It's been a long time coming'

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham authored his best game since 2019 on Thursday night in Baltimore's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, generating 116 yards on four catches.