Injuries: Terron Armstead expected to miss 3-4 weeks

Terron Armstead expected to miss 3-4 weeks

Published: Nov 14, 2018 at 12:40 AM
Kevin Patra

One of the NFL's top offensive lines will be without its best player.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that left tackle Terron Armstead will be out for roughly 3-4 weeks, per a source.

Armstead injured his pectoral muscle in last week's blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Jermon Bushrod replaced Armstead in the lineup.

Armstead, a raw third-round pick from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2013, has worked his way into becoming one of the best blindside blockers in the entire league. Armstead consistently keeps Drew Brees' backside clean and road grades for a dominant Saints run game. Pro Football Focus rates Armstead their top offensive tackle through 10 weeks.

Just one example:

Injuries have been the only thing keeping Armstead from reaching the national level of recognition he deserves. The left tackle has never played a full 16-game slate in his six-year career.

While the Saints march on, the loss of the dominant offensive tackle shouldn't be overlooked, especially Sunday against an Eagles team that can bring the heat.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Wednesday:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye is expected to be limited in his first practice back from a calf injury.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) is considered day to day and coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism that he could play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Running back Darren Sproles is continuing to rehab his hamstring injury.
  1. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said running back D'Onta Foreman will practice Wednesday as the team opens its 21-day window. Foreman has been on the mend with a torn Achilles, which he suffered last November.
  1. Oakland Raiders wide Martavis Bryant is dealing with a PCL injury to his knee that will keep him sidelined for at least a couple weeks, coach Jon Gruden said. Wide receiver Jordy Nelson (knee) is "questionable" to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (foot) is set to return to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, coach Anthony Lynn said.
  1. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco's hip injury kept him out of practice. Offensive tackle James Hurst (back) and safety Tony Jefferson (thigh) also didn't practice. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley(ankle) and linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) were limited.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (concussion) was a full participant in practice.
  1. The Seattle Seahawks are listing linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Wright didn't practice Tuesday, and he exited Sunday's game early. Safety Delano Hill (quad), safety Mo Alexander (elbow), cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin) and defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) are questionable.
  1. The Detroit Lions placed guard T.J. Lang (neck) on injured reserve and signed cornerback Mike Ford to the active roster from the practice squad. Lang suffered the injury in the second half of the Lions' Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and did not return.
  1. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (back, calf) was a limited participant in practice.
