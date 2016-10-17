Injuries: Terrelle Pryor dealing with hamstring issue

The Cleveland Browns, already decimated by injuries, could be without their best remaining playmaker.
Terrelle Pryor is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be monitored through the week, coach Hue Jackson told reporters Monday.
There's additional cause for concern about Pryor's injury, because he has a history of hamstring issues. A nagging hamstring injury limited Pryor in training camp in 2015, the end of which saw him cut by the team to sign injured back Robert Turbin. Pryor rejoined the Browns later in the season, but could not make any notable contribution thanks to the uphill climb he was enduring as a result of his injury.
In a complete 180, Pryor has been the brightest of the few stars on Cleveland's offense this season, and after six weeks, has 413 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 33 catches. His athleticism, which borderlines on freakish, has also made him a weapon as a gadget quarterback and runner. Losing Pryor would be a devastating blow to the Browns' offense.
Jackson also updated the statuses of Robert Griffin III (fractured coracoid bone) and Corey Coleman (broken hand) by saying they're both unchanged. Neither player has been cleared to play.
Other injury news we're tracking on Monday:
1. Jonathan Joseph is expected to be OK in time for Houston's Week 7 Monday night game, but the Texans are going to be without another corner. Kevin Johnson broke his foot in Sunday night's comeback win over Indianapolis and will be out indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per two sources informed of both Joseph's and Johnson's situations.
It's difficult for any team to remain among the league's better defenses while losing one of its starters, but if any team is equipped to do it, it's Houston. The onus now shifts to Joseph and A.J. Bouye to fill in for Johnson and Kareem Jackson, who missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Robert Nelson is also available to play after being promoted from the practice squad last week.
- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisbergerunderwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, coach Mike Tomlin announced in a statement. Tomlin added that the Steelers do not believe the injury is a long-term issue, but there's no specific timetable for his return.
- Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggssuffered a torn bicep in Baltimore's loss to the Giants, but Rapoport reported Suggs will miss a week and could play even though he'll have to battle weakness in the knee. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Suggs "has a chance to come back soon. How soon remains to be determined."
Right guard Marshal Yanda (shoulder) missed his first game since 2012 against the Giants this past Sunday, and Harbaugh added that his Pro Bowl offensive lineman "will be a stretch to play] with his situation" against the [Jets this upcoming weekend.
- Seahawks defensive tackle Michael Bennett hurt his knee on a controversial cut block by Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews, but appears to have avoided serious injury. Bennett said his knee is sore after the hit, and coach Pete Carroll told reporters Bennett suffered a bruise and expects him to play against the Cardinals on Sunday. Carroll added that running back Thomas Rawls (leg) is still a couple of weeks from returning.
- Packers coach Mike McCarthy said James Starks had surgery on his knee Sunday. Starks' recovery is scheduled to take about four weeks, a source informed of the injury told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Eddie Lacy's left ankle continues to be evaluated. McCarthy wouldn't say whether he came out of Sunday's game any worse than he was going in.
- Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is receiving treatment on his hip, coach Ben McAdoo said. Beckham exited Sunday's win briefly after suffering a hip pointer. The injury didn't halt Beckham's production, though. He racked up 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Baltimore.
- Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) will see an independent doctor Tuesday, coach Jay Gruden said. Rookie safety Su'a Cravens (concussion) will see increased practice reps this week, Gruden added.
- The Dolphins fear safety Reshad Jones suffered a torn rotator cuff and there's a chance he could be done for the year, a source informed of the injury told Rapoport. Jones is scheduled to undergo more tests.
- Bills coach Rex Ryan said no timetable has been established for defensive tackle Marcell Dareus' return from a hamstring injury.
- Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said offensive lineman Russell Okung andCody Latimer are both in concussion protocol, but are progressing "really well." Kubiak also added that wideout Emmanuel Sanders is sore, but did some work Monday at practice.
- Jets rookie linebacker Darron Lee suffered a right ankle injury during the second half against the Cardinals on Monday night and didn't return. Jets coach Todd Bowles said he would undergo tests on his ankle to determine the severity of the injury. Right tackle Brent Qvale (stinger) and wideout Charone Peake (chest) left early and didn't return.
- Colts tight end Dwayne Allen has a sprained ankle and is considered week-to-week after his MRI, Rapoport reported via a source informed.