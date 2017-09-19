Around the NFL

Injuries: T.J. Watt dealing with low-grade groin strain

Published: Sep 19, 2017 at 03:09 AM

When 49ers safety Eric Reid went down with 4:39 to go in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, it had the look of a devastating non-contact injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan called it a PCL injury on Monday that would not need surgery. On Tuesday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Reid is only expected to miss a few weeks.

Reid's value to the 49ers was evident from the opening snap when he didn't fall for a Russell Wilson bootleg that sucked in the rest of the defense and downed the Seattle quarterback for just a 1-yard gain.

The former first-round pick and 2013 Pro Bowler fits perfectly into defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's scheme and was expected to be the centerpiece of the Niners' hard-hitting unit throughout the season. While that plan has skipped a beat, at least Reid will be available at some point again in the near future.

Linebacker Reuben Foster did not participate in practice Tuesday. He's dealing with an ankle injury sustained during the season opener loss against the Panthers.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking Tuesday:

  1. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Steelers rookie sensation T.J. Watt suffered a low-grade groin strain in Week 2. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Watt has a shot to play this Sunday against the Bears.
  1. The Panthers placed tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve due to the broken foot he endured Sunday.

"He broke the fifth metatarsal on his right foot -- it's called a Jones fracture," head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion told the Panthers' official site. "He had a screw inserted to repair the fracture."

  1. The Ravens officially placed guard Marshal Yanda on injured reserve Tuesday. The two-time All-Pro suffered a fractured ankle during Sunday's win over the Browns.
  1. The Indianapolis Coltshave ruled out quarterback Andrew Luck for their tilt with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
  1. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will play Monday against the Arizona Cardinals despite suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show, via the Dallas Morning News.

Jones also said he believes cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hand) will be back for the Monday Night Football matchup with the Cards. Corner Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) is a "possibility," Jones said. The owner did not have an update on cornerback Nolan Carroll, who suffered a concussion against the Broncos.

  1. The Cleveland Browns announced they placed receiver Corey Coleman on injured reserve because of the broken hand he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
  1. Rams tight end Gerald Everett (thigh) was limited at practice. Cornerback Kayvon Webster (shoulder) did not participate.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks place WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Russell Wilson could be without two notable targets this weekend. The Seattle Seahawks placed receiver Tyler Lockett and running back ﻿Alex Collins﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 16

Lamar Jackson has never missed an NFL start because of injury. Will Sunday versus the Packers be the first? Ravens OC Greg Roman said that might be a game-day decision.
news

Bears OC Bill Lazor, DC Sean Desai, special teams coach Chris Tabor in COVID-19 protocol 

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coach Chris Tabor are in the team's COVID-19 protocol.
news

Tom Brady's apparel line signing NCAA athletes to NIL deals

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is dipping his toes into a whole new market: name, image and likeness deals. Brady is bringing along a handful of collegiate athletes with NIL deals signed with his new apparel line, Brady, which is set to launch in January.
news

Dolphins voluntarily entering enhanced COVID-19 protocols, placing WR Jaylen Waddle on list

As the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic affects the NFL with surprising swiftness, one NFL team is taking extra precaution. The Dolphins are voluntarily moving to enhanced COVID-19 protocols.
news

Cardinals-Cowboys in Week 17 flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff

An intraconference battle between two division leaders has been flexed to the afternoon slate in Week 17. The NFL announced Thursday that the Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys game on Jan. 2 has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff and will remain on FOX.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold designated for return, but not yet cleared for contact

Matt Rhule's second season in Charlotte began with the belief his staff could reclaim the career of Sam Darnold, but it hasn't gone according to plan. The QB was back on the practice field Wednesday, but his return to game action
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'living right here, right now' as Steelers hope to mount unlikely run to postseason

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s topsy, turvy, tumultuous 2021 season seems to be headed for only one destination: retirement. If Big Ben announced this would be his last season, it wouldn't surprise anyone. But with a playoff berth within reach, he doesn't seem to be thinking about the future at this moment.
news

Austin Ekeler (ankle) expected to play Thursday night for Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Chargers are headed into a massively important Thursday night game. ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ will have his most versatile weapon alongside him. ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ (ankle) is expected to play against the Chiefs.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins to have knee surgery, expected to miss rest of regular season

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins will undergo surgery on his injured knee and will be out the rest of the regular season, according to Ian Rapoport. However, there is a chance he could be back for the playoffs.
news

'Hard Knocks In Season' Episode 5 recap: Darius Leonard details mental health journey

In the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks In Season," Colts linebacker Darius Leonard discusses his past struggles with mental health as his teammates rest physically and mentally during their bye week. 
news

Urban Meyer fired as Jaguars head coach after 2-11 start to first season

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer late Wednesday night amid a turbulent and tumultuous first season for Meyer in the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW