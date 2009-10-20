Injuries sustained in car accident end Bucs FB Askew's season

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback B.J. Askew will miss the remainder of the season because of injuries suffered in a car accident.
The Bucs placed the seventh-year pro on the non-football injury list Tuesday. The team also signed cornerback Marcus McCauley and released cornerback Derrick Roberson before re-signing him to the practice squad.
Askew started two of five games he played in this season, carrying the ball once for no gain. He sat out Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers because of neck and back pain.
McCauley was released by the Detroit Lions on Sept. 28. He entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2007.
