Injuries: Spencer Ware (concussion) not practicing

Published: Nov 02, 2016 at 06:49 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs' backfield woes continue.

Running back Spencer Ware isn't practicing Wednesday as he remains in the league's concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's win over the Colts early in the contest.

Ware has 511 yards and three total touchdowns to go along with his 5.0 yards per carry average. With Jamaal Charles on injured reserve and quarterback Alex Smithruled out, the Chiefs may have to lean on third-string running back Charcandrick West to carry the bulk of the load this weekend against the Jaguars.

When the Chiefs were decimated by injuries last season, West stepped in and started nine games, rushing for 634 yards on 4.0 yards per carry with five total touchdowns. The Jaguars are allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game this season, meaning whoever totes the ball in the Chiefs' backfield could have a big day.

Here are some other injuries we are following on Wednesday:

  1. The Falconshave ruled out running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), tight end Jacob Tamme (shoulder) and defensive end Dwight Freeney (quad) ahead of Thursday night's clash with the Buccaneers.
  1. Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor (hamstring), left tackleJoe Thomas (knee), and linebacker Tank Carder (concussion) sat out practice. Rookie wideout Corey Coleman (hand) caught passes during individual drills.
  1. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was limited in practice. Big Ben had surgery to fix a meniscus tear after Pittsburgh's loss to the Dolphins. The Steelers say there's a chance he plays but the Ravens don't seem to think there's a chance he doesn't suit up. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward (hamstring) was limited.
  1. Niners running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder) will again practice in a non-contact jersey. Safety Aaron Lynch (ankle) isn't practicing.
  1. The Buccaneers have ruled out running backs Doug Martin (hamstring) and Jacquizz Rodgers (foot) for Thursday night against the Falcons. Running back duties fall to veteran Antone Smith, undrafted free agent signee Peyton Barber, and Mike James, who returned to the team this week after being drafted by them in 2013. Wideout Russell Shepard (foot) is doubtful.
  1. Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett had successful surgery to clean up a cartilage issue in his knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The timeline for his return remains two to three weeks.
  1. Panthers cornerbacks Daryl Worley (elbow) and James Bradberry (foot) were both limited in practice.
  1. Chargers wideout Travis Benjamin has been dealing with a grade-2 PCL sprain and was told no surgery is necessary after getting a second opinion, Rapoport reported. He'll be given rest and will rehab the injury.
  1. Titans cornerback Perrish Cox remains in the concussion protocol. Linebacker Kevin Dogg (foot) and safety Rashad Johnson (neck) were full participants.
