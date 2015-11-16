 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Injuries: Signs point toward Hurns playing Thursday

Published: Nov 16, 2015 at 05:35 AM

Fresh off of another impressive performance, Jaguars breakout wide receiver Allen Hurns may have to be sidelined.

The team announced Monday that Hurns has a core injury and is seeing a specialist in Philadelphia.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hurns should be OK as he has been dealing with it all season and that this visit, ahead of a short week, was previously scheduled. NFL Media's Jeff Darlington added Tuesday that signs point toward Hurns suiting up Thursday night against Tennessee.

That Hurns has been playing this entire season with abdominal injuries makes his production even more outstanding. On Sunday, he caught a touchdown for the seventh game in a row, a franchise record and the best mark in the NFL since Dez Bryant's seven-game run in 2012. He is now past the halfway point of breaking the league's all-time record set by Jerry Rice back in 1986-87.

It's unclear whether the undrafted wideout will miss Thursday night's matchup with the Titans, exclusively on NFL Network. With the division title still in reach, the Jaguars can't afford to lose one of their top receiving threats.

In other Duval injury news, defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks has a torn triceps.

Here's what else we're watching on Monday's injury front:

  1. Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford is expected to miss Sunday and potentially next Thursday night after suffering a left AC joint sprain, Rapoport reported, per sources informed of his injuries. The Eagles are expected to start Mark Sanchez against the Buccaneers. Bradford also suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. It may be too much to ask for the Eagles quarterback to overcome both injuries in six days.
  1. Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is battling a case of plantar fasciitis, a source informed of the injury told Rapoport on Monday, and has been for more than a week. He experienced discomfort after the turf against the Colts, and had more Sunday. There was some additional pain and inflammation, along with small tearing. Manning will sit against the Bears and backup Brock Osweilerwill start in place the veteran for at least one game, coach Gary Kubiak told the media. 
  1. Patriots wide recevier Julian Edelman broke a bone in his foot Sunday against the Giants and NFL Media's Albert Breer reported the receiver had a screw inserted into the foot Monday and will be out 6-8 weeks, per a source briefed on the injury.
  1. Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz's season is over before it even started. Cruz, who missed a majority of the 2014 season with a torn patellar tendon, announced Monday that he was undergoing season-ending calf surgery.
  1. Jets coach Todd Bowles told the media that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was not at practice Monday and was instead resting from Friday's thumb surgery. The expectation is for Fitzpatrick to be back on Wednesday when the Jets will evaluate his status.
  1. Titans cornerback Jason McCourty needs another groin surgery and will head to season-ending injured reserve, interim coach Mike Mularkey announced Monday.

Wide receiver Justin Hunter will also go on season-ending IR with a broken ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss.

  1. Steelers quarterback Landry Jones has a "pretty severe" low-ankle sprain, Rapoport reported. Pittsburgh will likely have Mike Vick as the backup quarterback following the bye.
  1. Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins after rehabbing from a broken collarbone, coach Jason Garrett said. He hasn't played since the Cowboys' last win -- a 20-10 victory over the Eagles in Week 2. Linebacker Sean Lee (concussion) has been cleared to return to practice, Garrett said. Lee didn't play in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
  1. Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer left in the third quarter of Monday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a concussion, the team announced. Hoyer did not return to the game.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, April 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins expects to play for Cincinnati in 2024 after requesting trade

Wide receiver Tee Higgins told WLWT that he expects to play for the Bengals during the 2024 season. "I do anticipate it," Higgins said. 
news

Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen wants 'violence' to be trademark of new defense

Speaking this week on the process of building back up the Giants' defense in his first year, new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen spoke on the aggression he wants to see from his unit, and the excitement he has for Brian Burns' impact on the group.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow breaks down past success against Chiefs: 'I think we're built to beat them'

Speaking this week during the New Heights' live podcast, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow broke down why he's had success against the Chiefs where others have not, looking back fondly at the battles between two of the AFC's recent behemoths.
news

QB Jared Goff says being traded to Lions 'was the greatest thing that ever happened to me' 

Jared Goff was sent off to the Detroit Lions in 2021 with low expectations, but looking back on it he's pleased with how everything played out -- both for his career and his development as a person.
news

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu praised by new teammates for energy: 'Frankie's a dog'

Since signing with the Commanders last month, linebacker Frankie Luvu has been the subject of abundant praise from both old friends and new teammates in Washington.
news

Rams set to snap seven-year streak without first-round selection

The Rams are slated to make a first-round selection for the first time since 2016. Should Los Angeles hold on to its first-rounder and make the pick April 25 in Detroit, it will snap the second-longest streak without an opening-round selection in the common draft era.
news

Packers DT Kenny Clark: New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will 'allow us to be way more disruptive'

The Packers defense has for so long been a case of broad talent, limited execution. Green Bay's introduction of Jeff Hafley is meant to change that, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark believes the new coordinator will specifically let the defensive line amp up the aggression.
news

Cowboys' John Fassel on Micah Parsons returning kicks: 'He would be fantastic'

Discussing the upcoming changes to kickoffs, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel admitted he'd love to have the playmaking Micah Parsons back to return kicks, but he knows that's truly fantasy football.
news

Dion Dawkins: Stefon Diggs trade was 'haymaker,' but I know Bills 'know what they're doing'

Despite Buffalo's big decision to trade Stefon Diggs, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins has full faith in the Bills and believes the organization know what it's doing in order to stay competitive for a Super Bowl.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow confident he's put in work to 'make sure I'm healthy' 

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is progressing in his return from last year's season-ending wrist injury. Burrow recently said that he's confident he's done what he needs to do to make sure he's healthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.