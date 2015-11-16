Injuries: Signs point toward Hurns playing Thursday

Fresh off of another impressive performance, Jaguars breakout wide receiver Allen Hurns may have to be sidelined.
The team announced Monday that Hurns has a core injury and is seeing a specialist in Philadelphia.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hurns should be OK as he has been dealing with it all season and that this visit, ahead of a short week, was previously scheduled. NFL Media's Jeff Darlington added Tuesday that signs point toward Hurns suiting up Thursday night against Tennessee.
That Hurns has been playing this entire season with abdominal injuries makes his production even more outstanding. On Sunday, he caught a touchdown for the seventh game in a row, a franchise record and the best mark in the NFL since Dez Bryant's seven-game run in 2012. He is now past the halfway point of breaking the league's all-time record set by Jerry Rice back in 1986-87.
Here's what else we're watching on Monday's injury front:
- Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford is expected to miss Sunday and potentially next Thursday night after suffering a left AC joint sprain, Rapoport reported, per sources informed of his injuries. The Eagles are expected to start Mark Sanchez against the Buccaneers. Bradford also suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. It may be too much to ask for the Eagles quarterback to overcome both injuries in six days.
- Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is battling a case of plantar fasciitis, a source informed of the injury told Rapoport on Monday, and has been for more than a week. He experienced discomfort after the turf against the Colts, and had more Sunday. There was some additional pain and inflammation, along with small tearing. Manning will sit against the Bears and backup Brock Osweilerwill start in place the veteran for at least one game, coach Gary Kubiak told the media.
- Patriots wide recevier Julian Edelman broke a bone in his foot Sunday against the Giants and NFL Media's Albert Breer reported the receiver had a screw inserted into the foot Monday and will be out 6-8 weeks, per a source briefed on the injury.
- Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz's season is over before it even started. Cruz, who missed a majority of the 2014 season with a torn patellar tendon, announced Monday that he was undergoing season-ending calf surgery.
- Jets coach Todd Bowles told the media that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was not at practice Monday and was instead resting from Friday's thumb surgery. The expectation is for Fitzpatrick to be back on Wednesday when the Jets will evaluate his status.
- Titans cornerback Jason McCourty needs another groin surgery and will head to season-ending injured reserve, interim coach Mike Mularkey announced Monday.
Wide receiver Justin Hunter will also go on season-ending IR with a broken ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss.
- Steelers quarterback Landry Jones has a "pretty severe" low-ankle sprain, Rapoport reported. Pittsburgh will likely have Mike Vick as the backup quarterback following the bye.
- Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins after rehabbing from a broken collarbone, coach Jason Garrett said. He hasn't played since the Cowboys' last win -- a 20-10 victory over the Eagles in Week 2. Linebacker Sean Lee (concussion) has been cleared to return to practice, Garrett said. Lee didn't play in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
- Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer left in the third quarter of Monday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a concussion, the team announced. Hoyer did not return to the game.