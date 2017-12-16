Around the NFL

Injuries: Seahawks place Kam Chancellor (neck) on IR

Published: Dec 16, 2017 at 08:40 AM
The Seattle Seahawks finally shelved their star strong safety.

Five weeks after sustaining a season-ending neck injury, Kam Chancellor was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, freeing up a roster spot cornerback Mike Tyson and linebacker Kache Palacio on Seattle's roster for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. In a corresponding move, Seattle waived offensive lineman Mark Glowinski.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed in late November that Chancellor was going to miss the rest of the season.

Bradley McDougald has performed admirably in Chancellor's absence, but the Seahawks will continue to miss Kam's enforcing presence in the secondary as they attempt to secure a playoff berth.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring on Saturday ahead of Week 15:

  1. The Green Bay Packers made things officially official Saturday: Aaron Rodgers is back. The Pack added the All-Pro quarterback to the active roster, waiving third-string quarterback Joe Callahan.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (quad contusion) will not play Sunday vs. the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. per a source.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman did not return after suffering a hamstring injury late in the second quarter. Wide receiverKeenan Allen (back), running back Austin Ekeler (hand), defensive tackle Corey Liuget (knee) and left tackle Russell Okung (groin) also left with injuries in the second half and did not return.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs linebackers Kevin Pierre-Louis and Jarvis Jenkinsleft K.C.'s win over the Chargers with respective shoulder and elbow injuries.
  1. Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang did not return against the Chicago Bears after suffering a foot injury in Saturday's game. Running back Theo Riddick (wrist) and wide receiver T.J. Jones (shoulder) also did not return after suffering injuries.
  1. Chicago Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and guard Josh Sitton (ankle) did not return against the Detroit Lions. Safety Chris Prosinski and offensive tackle Tom Compton are both in the concussion protocol and did not return. Tight end Adam Shaheen (chest) was inactive and did not play Saturday.
  1. Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) is expected to play Sunday, Rapoport reported, per sources.
  1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (biceps) and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) for Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
  1. The Falcons ruled guard Andy Levitre (triceps) and running back Tevin Coleman (concussion) out for Monday's game against the Bucs.
  1. The Washington Redskins activated kicker Dustin Hopkins off of injured reserve and waived kicker Nick Rose.
  1. Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (shoulder/illness) and safety Michael Thomas (knee) did not travel to Buffalo and will not play in Sunday's game against the Bills. Both were listed as doubtful.
  1. The New England Patriots have downgraded linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) and defensive back Brandon King (hamstring) to out Sunday vs. Steelers.
