Green Bay Packers add Aaron Rodgers to active roster

The Green Bay Packers made things officially official Saturday: Aaron Rodgers is back.

The Pack added the All-Pro quarterback to the active roster, waiving third-string quarterback Joe Callahan, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Rodgers had been out since breaking his collarbone in a Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was placed on injured reserve after surgery just days later. The quarterback was eligible to return off IR this week, and with Saturday's roster move, he's officially clear to start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

"We're not going to go to Carolina with a bunch of false confidence," coach Mike McCarthy said of Rodgers' return earlier this week. "We understand the impact that Aaron Rodgers makes for our football team and, hell, the impact he'd make for anybody's football team. He's a great player. He's an impact player. We're in a position that we're in. We're 7-6. We clearly understand what's on the line here."

Prior to his injury, Rodgers had thrown 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions and posted a 103.2 quarterback rating.